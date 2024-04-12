Captain America 4 new footage unveiled at CinemaCon: Anthony Mackie saves Harrison Ford 

A clip from the highly anticipated Captain America 4 titled Captain America: Brave New World was unveiled on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Disney's CinemaCon. Those present at the event were able to catch the exclusive footage before others.

Several news outlets such as Comicbook.com, Variety, and Entertainment Weekly reported on the event. Their collective reports narrated the events leading up to the footage. President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, took the stage and compared Captain America 4 to Captain America: The Winter Soldier and called the upcoming movie "another fast-paced, relatively grounded action thriller." He also said that this time the movie will not include any aliens.

After this small introduction, Captain America a.k.a Anthony Mackie took over and unveiled the first exclusive footage for those in attendance. As the clip unfurls, a series of events take place which eventually leads to Harrison Ford's President Ross being saved by Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson alias Captain America.

Footage from Captain America 4 shed light on the events of the upcoming movie

Marvel is yet to release an official teaser or trailer for Captain America 4, but Disney's CinemaCon footage unveiled it to the attendees.

The clip opens up to a brief encounter between Harrison Ford's President Ross and Anthony Mackie's Captain America at the White House. After taking a few jabs at each other Ross inadvertently accepts Wilson's contribution towards making the world a better place and says:

"I want Captain America to help me rebuild the Avengers."

Ross then addresses the gathering in front of him and tells them how Captain America and Joaquin Torress had completed their mission and had successfully returned the world to its former peaceful state. He adds while addressing the audience:

"What we do next with this discovery, will determine how history."

His speech is promptly interrupted by a piece of music and a very charged-up Carl Lumbly who plays Isaiah Bradley. In a sudden act of hostility, Bradley takes a gun from a security guard and shoots at Ross. He then throws himself through a glass with the gun in his hand. He also gets hold of Wilson and throws him across.

President Ross is then evacuated from the scene. Several other gunshots are heard all aimed at the world leaders present at the congregation. Sam with the help of others successfully evacuates all of them. The scene then cuts to Bradley who launches a table at the people and then jumps out of the window.

Captain America's best bud Bucky Barnes is unlikely to return for Captain America 4

Besides Chris Evans, whose fate was sealed in the last Avenger movie, another popular character from the original franchise will most likely not be returning for Captain America 4. The character in question here is Winter Soldier or Bucky Barnes brought to life by Sebastian Stan.

As previously hinted by Anthony Mackie on the One More Life podcast released on March 21, 2024, Stan will not be reprising his role in the upcoming Captain America 4 movie. He had said:

"The Falcon and Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show. I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian can get paid to hang out. Because it's like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness… When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit. Anything I can do to hang out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy."

Captain America 4 releases in theatres across the United States on February 14, 2025.