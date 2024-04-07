Daredevil: Born Again completes filming first half of the series

Daredevil: Born Again, the highly anticipated Disney+ series, has successfully completed filming its initial episodes after overcoming challenges such as SAG-AFTRA strikes and show restructuring. The issues prolonged the filming process beyond a year. However, the confirmation of the milestone has now been shared by the series' stunt coordinator, Philip Silvera, via his Instagram stories.

Interestingly, the production has filmed about nine of the total 18 episodes, with a break currently in effect to refine the scripts for the remaining episodes.

It's worth noting that the show has seen significant changes under the direction of new showrunner Dario Scardapane. Moreover, this also includes the return of Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.

What will the Daredevil: Born Again series be about? (speculative)

The story confirms the filming for the first half of the Daredevil series. (Image via Instagram/@philipsilvera)

Based on the recent set photos from Daredevil: Born Again, the series will likely follow a storyline similar to Marvel Comics' Devil's Reign. This storyline sees Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, become the mayor of New York City and use his political power to outlaw vigilantes.

As mayor, Kingpin forms special task forces to hunt down and arrest superheroes. The quest also includes Daredevil and others like Spider-Man and Luke Cage.

Furthermore, the plot of the movie is expected to align with Kingpin's rising influence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It will likely position him as a significant threat to street-level heroes in New York City.

Additionally, the series seems to incorporate the controversy surrounding the Punisher's logo change. This could hint at a plot element involving law enforcement or sanctioned forces using Frank Castle's iconic skull symbol.

This inclusion also suggests that Daredevil: Born Again might delve into politically charged themes and reflect on the symbol's appropriation and the impact of such imagery on law enforcement.

John Bernthal on reprising his role as the Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again

Jon Bernthal, well-known for his portrayal of Frank Castle (the Punisher) in Netflix's Daredevil series and his standalone show, is reprising his role in the upcoming Marvel Studios series Daredevil: Born Again. In bringing back his character in Daredevil: Born Again, Bernthal emphasized the importance of staying true to Frank Castle's essence in the Disney series.

In an interview with Collider, John Bernthal said:

"I also know that it’s absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right, and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I’m gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right.”

Recently, a fan took to Instagram to share a picture with Bernthal, who appears in a scarred condition, implying shooting an action sequence. The photo was taken by a fan at Hometown BBQ in Brooklyn.

Furthermore, Bernthal has reportedly rejected the original scripts for his return. The revised series aims to strengthen ties with Marvel's Netflix shows like Daredevil and The Punisher.

Daredevil: Born Again is reportedly expected to debut on Disney+ in 2025 and will consist of 18 episodes.