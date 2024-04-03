Descendants: The Rise of Red drops new teaser and poster, announces release date 

The latest entry in Disney's villain kids franchise, Descendants: The Rise of Red, has released a poster and teaser for the new spinoff in the franchise, along with the release date. Disney has revealed that the film will premiere on Friday, July 12, 2024, on Disney+ exclusively. Additionally, the film will debut on Disney Channel on Friday, August 9, 2024.

The iconic franchise started in 2015, focusing on teenage children of four Disney villains. It also acted as a continuation of the classic Disney animated films. However, the franchise branched further to include more teenage progeny of the heroes and villains from Disney's stacked world. Descendants: The Rise of Red will be the fourth installment in the franchise, with all of the previous films having worked very well in the past.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the two main protagonists of the movie, Red (played by Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of Wonderland’s Queen of Hearts, and Chloe (played by Malia Baker), the perfect daughter of the perfect Cinderella. According to reports, some of the characters from the previous movies will also reprise their respective roles in Descendants: The Rise of Red.

What will Descendants: The Rise of Red be about?

The teaser introduces a very interesting dynamic in its short runtime, giving fans a contrast of two different worlds, something we have seen before in shows like Netflix's Wednesday. With the two very different characters and their approaches, the teaser creates a dynamic that seems quite intriguing from the beginning.

The official synopsis from Disney+, as released by the company in the latest press release where they also dropped the poster and the teaser, the movie will see the two polar opposite roommates team up and travel back in time to fix a crucial thing.

The synopsis reads:

"'Descendants: The Rise of Red' follows Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path."

Alongside the two leads, Kylie Cantrall as Red and Malia Baker as Chloe, the film will also feature Brandy as Cinderella, Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, and Dara Reneé as Uliana. Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts is set to be portrayed by Ruby Rose Turner, and Morgan Dudley plays Ella/Young Cinderella.

The cast also includes Joshua Colley as Young Hook, Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother, Peder Lindell as Morgie, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin, and Paolo Montalban as King Charming, among others. The cast list was revealed by Disney in the latest press release.

Will Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red be a musical?

A poster for Descendants: Rise of Red (Image via Disney)

The previous installments in this franchise have all been music-driven, keeping in line with Disney's usual approach to fairytales. The upcoming movie will also be a musical as per Disney's official site.

The film will contain seven new original songs, two reprises, and a cover song from the original Cinderella. The soundtrack for the film will also be released on July 12, 2024, under the banner of Walt Disney Records.

Descendants: The Rise of Red will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, July 12, and Friday, August 9, 2024, on Disney Channel.