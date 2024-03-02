Rita Ora has learned to befriend her 'bad anxiety'

Speaking to Evgeny Lebedev on his 'Brave New World' podcast, Rita Ora revealed that she is learning to take care of her mental health. Like many celebrities, Rita has experienced both sides of fame, one offering excitement and joy, and the other side often underpinned with mental and emotional health struggles. Rita revealed in the podcast, "I have really bad anxiety."

Rita shared her personalized kit for managing anxiety, which includes various alternate healing tools, emphasizing the fact that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to dealing with anxiety. While some prefer therapy and medication, others find relief in breathing exercises and ancient meditation techniques.

How did Rita Ora learn to befriend her 'bad anxiety'?

Rita has found immense help through hot and cold exposure techniques. (Image via Youtube/ Brave New World Podcast)

Rita recalled her experience with anxiety and said, "I think anyone in my industry has anxiety, to be honest." Like many celebrities with anxiety, Rita soon found her way of recognizing anxiety and received immense help and support from Wim Hof's exercises.

According to her, Breathing exercises not only helped her manage anxiety but also strengthened her system, especially her lungs. She mentioned that anxiety was initially 'foreign' to her, but she now better understands her nervous system and when and how it can get triggered.

Rita Ora further added, "I do love Chinese medicine, I try and incorporate a lot of different methods, I'm not just a one-person thing." Depending on how she feels, Rita also uses acupuncture and a lot of other tools. She is appreciative and grateful for recognizing breathing as a tool and continues to feel better and stronger.

Anxiety is a common condition and can exist on a continuum. While some amount of anxiety can be good for us, it can become dysfunctional in the long run.

By recognizing the symptoms of her anxiety, Rita found practices and methods and incorporated them daily to regulate her anxiety.

Similar to Rita's experiences and how she 'befriends' and deals with her anxiety, we too, can recognize and deal with our anxiety, reaching out for help when it becomes severe.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

