Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and other celebrities with anxiety who refused to give up

Anxiety is a very common condition, and there are many celebrities with anxiety and related conditions.

It has become one of the most common diagnosable conditions, and many celebrities have opened up about their own experiences. From pop singers to movie actors, it seems mental health conditions affect everyone.

While it may seem that celebrities come from a space of glam and privilege, they are equally vulnerable to developing mental health issues. When celebrities speak of their concerns outside the physical realm, they help fans and the general public become more open and aware of their mental health.

While the experience of anxiety can be different for everyone, these celebrities with anxiety have tried to de-stigmatize mental health concerns and be vulnerable in front of their fans.

Celebrities with anxiety and their experiences

Celebrities live a life full of demands. Whether it's recording new songs, performing live shows or receiving feedback from their fans, celebrities have a lot on their plates to manage.

Anxiety is persistent worry an individual may experience due to everyday demands or specific triggers. The good news is that these celebrities with anxiety have not only shared their experiences but also been able to manage their condition.

#1 Selena Gomez

Following her lupus diagnosis, Selena openly talked about her mental health concerns. (Image via Instagram/Selena Gomez)

Pop singer and actress Selena Gomez has been an active advocate of mental health.

In 2016, Selena was diagnosed with lupus, which had a significant effect on both her physical and mental health. Gomez took an active career break due to her panic attacks, anxiety and depression and came back strong.

With her brand, Rare Beauty, Gomez continues to run a fund for individuals with mental health issues.

#2 Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has never been shy to voice her opinion. (Image via Vecteezy/Kathy Hutchins)

Among the celebrities with anxiety, pop sensation Lady Gaga also appears on the list.

Gaga has been frank about her mental health concerns and has battled with symptoms of anxiety throughout her life. Additionally, she has also experienced depression.

The Grammy-award winning artist has also created the Born This Way Foundation to increase youth accessibility to mental health resources.

#3 Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has experienced a fair share of mental health concerns. (Image via Vecteezy/danvectorman)

With her powerful music on one side, Demi Lovato managed her mental health issues on the other.

From an early successful career on the Disney Channel, Lovato has come a long way in her mental health journey. Demi has not only undergone substance abuse therapy but has also been in rehab for her treatment.

She truly believes in the power of speaking up and reiterates the value of holding conversations.

#4 Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and his experience with anxiety. (Image via Vecteezy/Kathy Hutchins)

Ryan Reynolds has been candid about his experiences with anxiety, and it appears that he experiences chronic and severe anxiety.

In an interview with the New York Times, Ryan revealed that he has experienced anxiety since his childhood. While it may not be the only cause, Ryan reflected on his environment while growing up and noted that he had a strict parent.

By sharing their vulnerabilities, celebrities with anxiety increase awareness about the prevalence of anxiety and de-stigmatize it.

No two celebrities' anxiety looks the same, and most of them continue to battle it each and every day. Perhaps the most inspiring thing about celebrities with anxiety is that they have never given up and take out time for their mental health when they can.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

