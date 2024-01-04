How do breathing exercises help you calm down and ease stress?

You can retrain your nervous system with breathing exercises. If you have ever been to therapy, your mental health professional would have helped you with at least one breathing technique. This can be as simple as taking deep breaths or more comprehensive, such as progressive muscle relaxation.

Why do professionals believe so much in breathing exercises? This is because they can help you gain greater control when feeling anxious and stressed.

Breathing exercises activate your relaxation response. One of the most common myths about using breathing techniques is that they work instantly or don't work at all. Like other bodily mechanisms, even breathing requires patience and consistency.

How do breathing exercises help you calm down?

Breathing allows you to overcome and fight off many mental health symptoms. While anxiety activates our sympathetic system, breathing activates our parasympathetic system. The former helps us survive, and the latter helps us relax and achieve inner balance.

As a result of panic attack or anxiety symptoms, you may experience various physical symptoms. Your heartbeat or blood pressure may shoot up, you may start sweating, or you may experience hyperventilation. It can differ from person to person.

Breathing can help you gain control, not only in the moment but also in the long run. By directing attention to your breathing, you can also break the negative thought loop.

Which breathing exercises can I use for anxiety?

Here are some quick breathing exercises that can help ease your nervous system. Remember that a dysregulated nervous system often underlies various mental health issues:

1) Box Breathing (4-4-4-4)

Inhale for four counts, hold for 4, exhale for 4, pause for 4, and exhale for 4. Box breathing is a rhythmic practice that promotes balance and tranquility, helping you find a centered and relaxed state.

2) Psychological Sigh Technique

Take two quick inhales through the nose, then let out a long exhale through the mouth. This invigorating technique serves as a mental reset, releasing tension and fostering a sense of clarity.

3) 4-7-8 Technique

Sit or lie comfortably, your tongue at the roof of your mouth. Inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 7, and exhale for 8 with pursed lips. Experience deep relaxation, as this technique calms the nervous system and promotes inner peace.

4) Five-Finger Breathing

Use one hand as a guide to trace your fingers. Inhale as you trace up, and exhale as you trace down. Engage in mindfulness by synchronizing your breath with the rhythmic movement, fostering a deep connection with the present moment.

5) Equal Breathing (Sama Vritti)

Inhale and exhale for the same count, typically starting with 4, and gradually increasing. This yoga-inspired technique, also known as Sama Vritti, harmonizes your breath, encouraging a sense of balance and clarity.

Patience is the key to enhancing your control over anxiety and stress. Both of these conditions have a strong physical basis. When you gain control over your breathing cycle, you also gain control over your nervous system.

It gives you a break from negative automatic thoughts and tells your brain that you are perceiving a threat. Breathing exercises are easy to work with and are cost-friendly. Most importantly, you don't always need a professional to learn these.

