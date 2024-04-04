Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King reveals its first look

Mufasa: The Lion King, the prequel to Disney's 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King, has unveiled its first look.

The recently released image presents a young Mufasa standing majestically on a cliff overlooking the Pride Lands. Notably, this is a significant location that later becomes central to Simba's reign.

The expression on Mufasa's face is rather stoic and grave. Looking at the picture, one can infer that the still will likely be that of an intense scene.

The first look of Mufasa: The Lion King (Image via Disney)

Regarding the cast and crew of the movie, it's worth noting that Barry Jenkins directs this prequel.

Aaron Pierre voices the young Mufasa, while Kelvin Harrison Jr. takes on the role of Scar. The cast includes notable names like Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and John Kani. Returning to pen, the screenplay is by Jeff Nathanson, who crafted the script for the 2019 adaptation.

What is Mufasa: The Lion King about?

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to explore the backstory of Mufasa, the father of Simba and one of the central characters of the original The Lion King. The film is expected to delve into Mufasa's past, including his rise to becoming the King of the Pride Lands.

Furthermore, this prequel aims to provide more depth to the character of Mufasa as it will shed light on his experiences, challenges and events that shaped him into the wise and benevolent king seen in the original movie.

As per the synopsis of Mufasa: The Lion King, there are two main stories. First, Simba, now the king, wants his cub to follow in his footsteps. This part of the movie will likely focus on legacy, leadership and the parent-child bond.

Secondly, the movie will explore Mufasa's past. It shows how he grew from a young lion into a wise king. This part reveals Mufasa's challenges and lessons learned. The movie blends Simba's future plans with Mufasa's past, offering insights into family legacy and leadership.

The official synopsis of the movie reads as follows:

"Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father, Mufasa, are explored."

"Kings aren't just born," Director Barry Jenkins shares his thoughts on Mufasa: The Lion King

A still from the Lion King movie. (Image via Disney)

Speaking to Variety in a 2022 interview, Barry Jenkins revealed that he feels a strong personal connection with the Lion King characters as he has grown up with them.

He views kingship as a journey, emphasizing that kings undergo a series of transformative events to become who they are. Jenkins initially approached the prequel project skeptically but changed his mind after reading the script.

"I grew up with these characters; they mean so much to me. Kings aren't just born, they aren't just made. They have to become who they are through a series of events. It fits very well with everything else I've done.

"I read the script, and about 40 pages in, I said, 'Holy s**t, this is good.'" This realization pushed him past the notion that "a filmmaker like you doesn't make a film like this," leading to his commitment.

Additionally, he emphasized the innovative aspect of this filmmaking style, saying that "there's something really interesting in this mode of filmmaking that we haven't done and that not many people have done."