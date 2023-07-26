The internet loses it after Simba, Nala & others are ranked 'hottest animated animals'

Simba and Nala's story from the Lion King makes for one of the most beloved Disney films of all time. The film has also garnered praise for its animation, the story, the message about passing the torch and growing up, and many more such themes.

However, netizens are now up in arms because of a recent article in Polygon that ranked Simba and Nala, along with others, as some of the most attractive animals.

This article has sparked a range of reactions online. Many cannot fathom the reasoning behind it and what the author was trying to convey, which has led to the tweet by Polygon about the article going viral for all the wrong reasons.

The controversy around Simba, Nala, and other characters being ranked among "the hottest animals"

AkkoLover @FanAkko Polygon can post this but God forbid we admit sailor moon is hot twitter.com/Polygon/status…

Polygon recently posted an article written by Caroline Madden about the most attractive animated animal characters across the Disney franchise, with the likes of Simba and Nala on the list.

In her article, Madden argues that there are several scientific explanations regarding why people would feel attracted to certain animal characters from these stories, thus backing up her point.

The reaction, though, hasn't been positive. The tweet made by the official Polygon account to promote Madden's article has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, with people showing a strong rejection of what this piece is expressing. A lot of people online have also taken it with humor while criticizing the article at the same time.

Other readers have asked for the article and the tweet to be taken down, as some argue that it transmits a message that is not positive. The vast majority of the posts and comments regarding this article have been negative, going to show how much the author missed the mark regarding these Disney characters.

Null (Comm Open 3/7) @NullVoxxed That polygon article is still on my mind. I need to find the man who wrote that and ask what compelled him to put a Goofy Movie 14 year old on that list of feral animals.

Why the internet believes that this stance is wrong

Apart from the obvious argument that Disney animals like Simba and Nala are fictional, what many have also pointed out is that ranking animals based on attractiveness is unnatural and goes against the nature of human beings, which is something that is very important to take into account regarding this situation.

It is also worth pointing out that, even if these characters were human, some of them, like Roxanne from The Goofy Movie, are underage, which is another aspect that has garnered significant backlash, given that it is inappropriate to classify minors based on their attractiveness.

So far, there has been no official statement regarding the matter from Polygon.