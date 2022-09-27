“He’s a baby not a bomb!” – Fans react to Jordan Spieth mimicking 'Lion King' pose with his son Sammy 

Jordan Spieth was an integral part of the 2022 Presidents Cup-winning US team. His contributions didn’t stop after the event, as he also spearheaded his side’s victory celebrations.

In a viral video, Spieth was seen holding up the Presidents Cup trophy for compatriot Kevin Kisner to pour champagne into it.

It didn’t stop there. Spieth, who became the first US player to go 5-0-0 in the Presidents Cup since Jim Furyk, also remembered celebrating the win with his family present at the Quail Hollow Club on Sunday.

The American golfer picked up his son, Sammy Spieth, and walked the first tee with him. The golfer created an iconic yet "meme-worthy" moment as he held up his son to the fans, almost mimicking the famous "Lion King" pose.

It’s safe to say that the father-son moment at the 14th Presidents Cup was priceless.

Jordan Spieth was seen carrying a big smile as fans cheered him and his son on, much like the animals in Lion King cheered when Rafiki took Simba to the top of Pride Rock and held him up. It was an adorable moment for both the Spieth family and golf fans.

Speaking to Golf Channel’s Steve Sands about his son’s appearance at the Presidents Cup, Jordan Spieth said:

“It was fun to see him on the first tee… That was super cool. He’s finally old enough to just be looking around and taking it all in and being interested in everything. He loves the ear muffs luckily because it has been loud out here.”

Social media reacts to Jordan Spieth's Lion King moment

The Spieth family moment was equally enjoyed by social media users. As fans of Spieth began sharing the image, a few others decided to share it as a meme.

Golf analyst Amanda Rose shared images of Spieth holding Sammy on Sunday and a few months back. Sharing the images, she asked if someone could “show Jordan Spieth how to hold an infant”.

Amanda Rose @AmandaGolf59 Can someone please show Jordan Spieth how to hold an infant 🤣 Can someone please show Jordan Spieth how to hold an infant 🤣 https://t.co/c7b7QL6LF8

This was picked up by social media users who took the opportunity to make jokes about the situation. While many lauded the sheer innocence of the golfer dad, a few others compared it to other images of other celebrities holding babies.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Jordan Spieth’s gesture:

Sean Zak @Sean_Zak Jordan Spieth goes 5-0 in the Presidents Cup, wins his first career singles match.



Also delivered us this gorgeous meme, which is arguably way more important. Jordan Spieth goes 5-0 in the Presidents Cup, wins his first career singles match.Also delivered us this gorgeous meme, which is arguably way more important. https://t.co/vqtH7QvQZJ

FernandoRodneysHat @HatRodneys Jordan Spieth just offered up his first born son in exchange for a President’s Cup victory. Disgusting. #PresidentsCup Jordan Spieth just offered up his first born son in exchange for a President’s Cup victory. Disgusting. #PresidentsCup https://t.co/ddLtDR2Wh2

Chuck Arneson @chuckarneson @AmandaGolf59 He looks like Rafiki on the mountaintop holding up Simba to all the golf fans, showing them their future golf king… 🤔🤗 @AmandaGolf59 He looks like Rafiki on the mountaintop holding up Simba to all the golf fans, showing them their future golf king… 🤔🤗😂

It is pertinent to note that Jordan Spieth’s moment wasn’t the only viral one from the US team’s celebration.

Xander Schauffele walking down the pitch with a cigar and Kevin Kisner pouring champagne into the Presidents Cup trophy were all iconic among fans. The entire US team spent hours on the course at the Quail Hollow Club in celebration.

US team's Presidents Cup win

The US team led by Davis Love III won the 2022 Presidents Cup, extending their win tally at the international event to 12-1-1. The team that featured Jordan Spieth in its XII defeated Trevor Immelman’s Internationals 17.5-12.5.

The Americans took the victory with ease, despite a strong fightback from the rival team on Sunday.

Notably, Spieth, along with Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, and Xander Schauffele, scored points on the final day. Their singles victories helped the team seal off the event with ease.

Meanwhile, the US team’s five-point margin also became their second-largest points tally at the biannual event, which arguably added to their extensive celebration.

