"Certainly love competing in these PGA Tour events" - When Jordan Spieth spoke about his post denying links to LIV Golf

Jordan Spieth is one of the top golfers in the world. Spieth sprung onto fame as a youngster winning the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2013. He then went on to win the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2015.

By this time, Spieth had become a fan favorite becoming arguably the most celebrated American golfer since Tiger Woods.

Spieth, who celebrated his 29th birthday in July, is one of the highest-paid golfers in the world. The top golfer has earned a fortune over the last decade and he seemingly likes his game more than the money it offers. Spieth recently proved the same by dismissing reports of him considering an offer from LIV Golf.

Jordan Spieth distances himself from LIV Golf

The ace golfer dismissed all rumors and revealed that he is committed to playing on the PGA Tour in July. Jordan Spieth made a Twitter post stating that the reports linking with the multimillion-dollar LIV Golf series, backed by the Saudi Arabian government, were 'categorically untrue'.

In an interview with Golf Magazine, Spieth went on to explain that he doesn't have any connections to LIV Golf. He explained that he tweeted about the reports to 'just set the record straight'.

Speaking to Golf Magazine’s Senior Editor Nick Piastowski, Jordan Spieth said:

“I think I was just made aware after the round of some false reports, and so at that point, I think that maybe I had not been vocal enough. So maybe just set the record straight. It kind of stinks that anyone has to necessarily do it, but it’s not really a big deal. I didn’t think it was really that big of a deal. I certainly love competing and contending in these PGA Tour events, and another one of those rounds tomorrow may get it done.”

Spieth was not the player who was rumored to be participating in the LIV Golf series. The report in question also claimed that Cam Smith, Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama among others would be involved in the competition.

The LIV Golf series controversy

The multimillion-dollar LIV Golf was announced to rival the PGA Tour. The series, backed by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has been in the news since its inception. The controversial series gained popularity after it announced a prize money of $250 million.

The Saudi Arabian administration-backed league's reputation suffered a major blow as legendary golfer Tiger Woods slammed the competition.

Woods turned down a hefty offer of around $1 billion to participate in the series. The American golfer also slammed players who had agreed to participate in the competition. Accusing the athletes of 'turning their backs' on the PGA, Woods called on players to rally support for the PGA.

However, several other ace golfers, including the 2021 PGA Tour champion Phil Mickelson, have accepted the offer to participate in LIV Golf. The PGA have stated they will ban players who participate in LIV Golf’s inaugural invitation series.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar