“Not with that group of guys, haha” – How fans reacted to Kevin Kisner’s ‘It's gonna be a looong night’ post

The US team won the 2022 Presidents Cup on Sunday (September 25) and celebrated the victory well. After defeating the International Team with a score of 17.5-12.5, the US team popped champagne bottles at the Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Americans’ victory parade was highlighted by a video of Kevin Kisner. A short video showing the 38-year-old golfer pouring champagne into the Presidents Cup trophy went viral online.

The iconic celebratory moments also included a cigar-smoking Xander Schauffele and the entire US team soaking in champagne. Kisner soon jumped in to claim that the victory party was far from over as the players left the course on Sunday evening.

Kevin Kisner shares the US team's party plans after Presidents Cup win

The US side led by Davis Love III cruised to victory despite a good fightback from the Internationals. Following the win, Kevin Kisner revealed that the team was ready to party with a Twitter post.

The golfer, jokingly called 'grandpa' by his US teammates, shared a video of him pouring champagne into the Presidents Cup trophy held by Jordan Spieth. Sharing the video, he wrote, “It's gonna be a looong night.”

Fans were quick to react to the video as it began doing the rounds on social media. Taking to their Twitter handles, many joined in the celebrations and shared their happiness. A few others ridiculed Kisner’s 'looong night' comment and said that the golfers were ‘too old’ for that.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Kevin Kisner’s Presidents Cup celebration post:

Kevin Kisner 'brought the fun'

Kevin Kisner himself addressed the post in the post-Presidents Cup press conference. After walking into the US team dressing room as a replacement for an injured Will Zalatoris, Kisner admitted that he was in the team to lift everyone’s spirits.

Making his second Presidents Cup appearance, Kisner set a record of 0-2-1, earning 0.5 points for his team. Following the event, captain Davis Love III stated that Kisner’s role in the team’s win was special. The 38-year-old golfer added that he 'brought the fun' to the team.

Speaking to the media at the Quail Hollow Club, Kevin Kisner said:

“My experience can ultimately win in this scenario. There is nothing that any of these (guys) can do that can hang with me tonight, I promise you… I have never seen a better display of golfers and a worse display of partiers, and I am the best partier on this (dais). Amen… That’s why they picked me. I got half a point, but I brought the fun.”

It is pertinent to note that the US side’s win was a true effort and team captain Davis Love III seemed happy with the performance. Speaking after the American side’s five-point victory, Love was all praise for the champions.

Opening up at the post-Presidents Cup press conference, the captain said that his players were ’committed to being champions.' He stated that his team’s 'identity' lay on their ‘unbelievable confidence’.

