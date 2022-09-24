“I’m an extremely open and honest person” – Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman takes a jibe at LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman 

The International Team and its captain Trevor Immelman are having a rough time at President Cup 2022. The US team led by Davis Love III took a commanding 8-2 lead in the tournament on Friday (September 23) and is on the path to a runaway victory.

As the pressure mounts on his side, Immelman seems to be making some strong moves off the pitch as well as has taken a dig at LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. The International Team captain ridiculed Norman as he decided to laugh off the good wishes from the leader of the rebel league.

Trevor Immelman laughs off Greg Norman's well wishes

The incident took place on Friday when LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman decided to take to social media to wish the International Team luck. Norman, who is responsible for weakening the Presidents Cup sides by signing more players, tweeted a message to his former friends.

Taking to his Twitter handle with a picture of himself along with his former team at the 1998 event, Norman wrote:

“Outside of all this angst — golf is golf, competition is competition; something every golfer thrives on. As a former player & Captain of the International Team, I wish @TrevorImmelman & his entire team the very best in repeating our only 1998 @PresidentsCup success in Melbourne.”

This didn’t sit well with Trevor Immelman, who was quick to clap back. The South African golfer replied, "LOL.”

The International Team captain explained that he was 'laughing out loud' in response to Norman’s tweet. Trevor Immelman said:

“I’m an extremely open and honest person. I pretty much say it exactly as I’m thinking it. What I said was exactly what I was doing when I read that tweet. I was laughing out loud. I learned long ago that lying is dangerous because you’ve got to have a good memory. So, I’d rather just tell the truth.”

Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN Trevor Immelman on his "LOL" reply to Greg Norman's tweet:



Trevor Immelman on LIV Golf defectors

It should be noted that it was the International Team that took the bigger hit of the two sides as players defected to the Saudi-backed series.

Players, including British Open winner Cam Smith of Australia, Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, South African Louis Oosthuizen and Aussie Marc Leishman, jumped from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf Series.

The International side captain had earlier addressed the players' defections and stated that they had the right to make their moves.

The South African golfer, while speaking to the media at Quail Hollow Club on Day 1 of the Presidents Cup, stated that all the players defecting from his team were honest with him. Trevor Immelman said:

"All those players have been open and honest with me throughout their process, telling me exactly where they're at so I was up to speed on it… Everybody has a right to make their own decisions, and I respect those guys making those decisions."

"I also do respect them for keeping me in the loop and making sure that I understand exactly where we're at all times so I could try and be as prepared as I could. So, I thanked them for that."

LIV golfers, like Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen, have openly expressed their desire to play at PGA Tour events like the Presidents Cup. However, the American circuit has placed a ban on all players associated with the rival league.

