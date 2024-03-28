Disney vs. DeSantis lawsuit reaches agreement: Every important detail to know

After years of going back and forth, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Disney and the DeSantis-led Florida Government finally reached an agreement on a lawsuit filed by the company. In 2023 the company filed a lawsuit against DeSantis's government over their alleged unlawful hijacking of areas around their theme park in Florida, known as Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The company claimed that the DeSantis-led government took the step as revenge for their open support against the "Don't Say Gay Bill." It had further alleged that, following DeSantis's claim to power in the area, the team of officials he had appointed to look into the undertakings of the region wreaked havoc on it. They claimed that since his appointment, the board members of the committee had been "failing to properly preserve records."

What were the terms of the agreement in the Disney vs DeSantis lawsuit?

On Wednesday an agreement was reached between Disney and the DeSantis-led Florida Government concerning a lawsuit filed in 2023 by the company. According to the agreement, all the contracts between the company and their former employees owing allegiance to the company but working under the Florida Government's jurisdiction were to be regarded invalid.

Additionally, the new committee was expected to work on an earlier plan greenlit by the Government for the area's development. Following the verdict on Wednesday, Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort said in a statement:

"This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district and serves the interests of all parties by enabling significant continued investment and the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and economic opportunity in the state.”

The same day, DeSantis, who was in Orlando, said in a news conference:

"We have been vindicated on all those actions."

He further added:

"I’m glad that they were able to do that settlement. Those 11th hour covenants and restrictions were never going to be valid. We knew that.”

What is the "Don't Say Gay Bill?"

In 2022 the DeSantis-led Florida Government passed a bill which came to be known as the "Don't Say Gay Bill." Under the new bill, conversations surrounding topics such as sexuality and gender were to be limited in classrooms. Among students from fourth and onwards, the discussions concerning the same should be completely avoided.

When the bill was passed, it drew criticism from people all over the world. Disney, which is now infamously dubbed as a "woke" company, remained silent for most of it. However, following persuasion from his fellow employees Bob Chapek, the company's CEO vocalized his opinions against the bill.

The agreement reached on Wednesday ends a year-long lawsuit between Disney and DeSantis's Florida Government.