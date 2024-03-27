7 Best beaches to visit in Florida 

With approximately 1200 miles of sparkling, clear coastline, Florida, known as the Sunshine State, is a popular year-round travel destination that attracts a varied range of vacationers.

A perfect couple or family holiday destination from May to November, Florida's diverse beaches offer an array of experiences, from relaxation to adventure, making it a top destination for most travel enthusiasts.

Whether an individual is drawn to the vibrant energy of Miami's South Beach or the tranquil beauty of Siesta Key, each has its own charisma. Florida's stunning beaches cater to every traveler's preferences with varied activities, accommodations, and dining alternatives.

The top 7 Florida beaches: A sun and water paradise for beach lovers

Florida's coastline and beaches are a haven for beach lovers and sun-seekers. Dotted with pristine sands, seawater, exquisite eateries, local galleries, stone-cobbled alleys, and bylanes, Florida beaches are a challenge in themselves to choose the best one.

Assisting travel enthusiasts in planning their next beach getaway in the Sunshine State, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the seven best Florida beaches, each known for its charm.

Siesta Key Beach

Anna Maria Island

Delray Beach

Santa Rosa Beach

Palm Beach

Destin Beach

Marco Island

1) Siesta Key Beach

Siesta Beach, located on the Gulf of Mexico near Sarasota, is noted as the #1 beach in Florida and a popular holiday destination for both couples and families.

Renowned for its beauty, boasting miles of white quartz sand and crystal clear water, the main attractions include the Point of Rocks for snorkeling and the charming Siesta Village for shopping and dining, beach yoga, paddleboarding, and sampling local delicacies.

Crescent Beach, another highlight of Siesta Key, is perfect for lazy strolls on its golden white sand. On the other hand, especially for beachcombing, thanks to its shelly sand, Turtle Beach offers a quieter environment, easy parking, beachfront resorts, and cozy inns, providing a relaxing and laid-back atmosphere for travelers.

2) Anna Maria Island

Located less than 40 miles south of St. Petersburg, Anna Maria Island is an isolated shoreline, catering to breathtaking beauty. Locals and visitors alike appreciate Anna Maria Island's "Old Florida" feel, thanks to its out-of-date residences, beachside eateries, and well-preserved main street and the alleys of Pine Avenue.

Famous for the sunset, this beach's 7-mile barrier island boasts soft white sand, dotted with tall palm trees—an intrinsic feature of Florida's central Gulf Coast.

Once here, vacationers and couples can enjoy the amenity-filled Manatee Public Beach and Coquina Beach or cool their heels at the off-the-radar Bean Point Beach.

3) Delray Beach

Often referred to as Florida's 'Village by the Sea,' Delray Beach is an attractive destination for travelers seeking a hamlet's welcoming charm combined with a big city's diverse entertainment offerings.

Primely located near several shops and eateries, Delray Beach's main attraction, Atlantic Dunes Park, offers a more peaceful beach experience in a quiet setting on the lap of Mother Nature.

The Wakodahatchee Wetlands, Morikami Museum, and Japanese Gardens are the top attractions. Active pursuits like snorkeling and paddleboarding are perfect at Delray Municipal Beach.

Once the adventure seeker has had enough of the beach, they can cool off by enjoying a lazy stroll on the palm tree-lined Atlantic Avenue and its art galleries, doing some upscale shopping, and enjoying the vibrant nightlife.

4) Santa Rosa Beach

Santa Rosa Beach is becoming popular but still maintains a peaceful atmosphere compared to Panama City Beach or Destin. Stretching along Florida's Highway 30A, the northwest coast, famous for Santa Rosa Beach, offers pristine white sand, stunning emerald water, excellent dining, and charming local art galleries and boutiques.

Grayton Beach Park and Blue Mountain Beach are beloved destinations where visitors can enjoy swimming, sunbathing, dune exploration, body surfing, and more. In Santa Rosa's nearby town, food trucks provide a convenient and enjoyable dining choice when hunger strikes!

5) Palm Beach

Palm Beach is a platter full of all sorts of activities, thanks to its window shopping from the roadside stalls dotted along Worth Avenue, practicing golf swings at the world-class golf courses, or chilling on glistening white sands.

Irrespective of a beach lover doing some activities, this flashy resort town, situated about 70 miles north of Miami, is famous for upscale bistros, stunning Gilded Age mansions, and worldly art museums.

Adventure-seekers can also head to the town's Municipal Beach to soak up the sun, enjoy swimming, or hit up Phipps Ocean Park for shelling and deep-water snorkeling.

6) Destin Beach

Destin Beach attracts families with its stunning Gulf waters, white-sand shorelines, and abundant sunshine. This Florida destination offers a wide range of thrilling activities for an unforgettable beach getaway. Well-known beach spots like June White Decker Park and Crystal Beach are accessible to visitors close to the town's resorts and vacation rentals.

Sunbathing on the Appalachian quartz sands of Henderson Beach State Park is recommended for a more relaxed environment. Visitors may also have the chance to encounter dolphins, sea turtles, and other wildlife during their beach visit.

7) Marco Island

Just 20 miles south of Naples and accessible via two overbridges, Marco Island blends luxury resorts with pristine natural surroundings. The island screams of the thriving boating scene, myriad delectable seafood alternatives, thanks to the local eating joints, and the glistening, clear seawater.

Further, Tigertail Beach Park appeals to wildlife lovers, shell seekers, and kayak renters, while South Marco Beach offers plenty of room for sunbathing and swimming, with trendy resorts, beach shacks, and cozy condos.

A travel buff can cherry-pick any one of these seven Florida beaches to plan for an unforgettable beach getaway in the Sunshine State.