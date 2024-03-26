6 Best places to visit when traveling in South Korea

South Korea's rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and rich culture are a traveler's paradise. Each destination oofers a distinct blend of attractions, activities, and culinary treats, guaranteeing the perfect adventure for all travel buffs.

Thanks to the country's myriad of travel experiences, from Seoul's dynamic city life to Jeju Island's serene natural beauty, South Korea is an enigmatic Pandora's box for most travel enthusiasts.

Whether it is scouring the bustling markets, hiking in panoramic national parks, or immersing in the classic Korean traditions and arts, with its modern cities, ancient temples, and delicious cuisine, this destination promises an unforgettable and fable-like trip.

Note: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few destinations; let us know your opinion.

6 Best places to visit in South Korea

To make the visitors to South Korea comfortable, Korean is the predominant language, and many locals in tourism communicate in English.

Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has made a curated list of the six best places to visit in South Korea while providing detailed insights into each destination.

1) Seoul

Seoul, South Korea's capital, is a mesmerizing mix of modern skyscrapers and ancient palaces. The best time to visit this dynamic metropolis is during the spring and autumn when the weather is pleasant.

Must-visit attractions include Gyeongbokgung Palace, N Seoul Tower, and Bukchon Hanok Village, where travelers can enjoy traditional tea ceremonies, vibrant nightlife, and shopping in neighborhoods like Myeongdong.

There are plenty of options for lodging, from opulent hotels to comfortable homestays, in addition to savoring regional delicacies like bibimbap, kimchi, and Korean BBQ.

Nearest airport: Incheon International Airport

2) Jeju Island

Jeju Island, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is celebrated for its stunning natural landscapes. The best time to explore this picturesque South Korean locale is from April to June, adorned with blooming wildflowers.

Once here, avid travelers can explore local attractions like Hallasan National Park, Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, and Manjanggul Cave, which offer exceptional experiences for nature lovers.

Jeju Island caters to many accommodation options, from upscale resorts to budget-friendly guesthouses. Further, tasting Jeju's local delicacies, like fresh seafood, black pork, and hallabong oranges, is a must for all travel buffs.

Nearest airport: Jeju International Airport

3) Busan

Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, a blend of modernity and coastal beauty, is famous for its beach activities and delectable seafood. The best time to visit is during the summer for beach recreation and the Busan International Film Festival in October.

Heritage sites along the coast, such as Gamcheon Culture Village, Beomeosa Temple, and Haeundae Beach, are among the city's must-see atractions.

Further, from enjoying comfortable stays in boutique hotels to beach shacks, adventurous souls can dig into Busan's dishes like dwaeji gukbap (pork soup) and milmyeon (wheat noodles).

Nearest airport: Gimhae International Airport

4) Gyeongju

Gyeongju is a South Korean city steeped in historical sites and cultures known as the Museum without Walls.' Spring and autumn are the best times to visit. The traveler can explore the attractions surrounding the vicinity like Bulguksa Temple, Seokguram Grotto, and the UNESCO-listed Gyeongju Historic Areas. For rest and recoup, they can stay at traditional hanok-style stays in modern hotels and inns while indulging in Gyeongju bread and haejangguk (hangover soup) for a delightful culinary experience.

Nearest airport: Gimhae International Airport in Busan

5) Andong

Andong, nestled in the middle of Gyeongsangbuk-do province and known to be a haven for cultural enthusiasts, is a must-visit place, especially during the Andong Mask Dance Festival in September and the Andong International Folk Festival in October.

Once here, they can explore the Hahoe Folk Village, Andong Confucian School, and Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy while cooling their heels at the trendy hotels, cozy homestays, or roadside motels. They can indulge in Andong's local cuisine, including Andong jjimdak (braised chicken) and heotjesabap (lotus leaf rice) for gastronomic delights.

Further, there is no major airport in Andong, and adventure lovers can access the city via transit from nearby areas.

Nearest airport: NA

6) Suwon

Yet another home on the UNESCO list, South Korea's Suwon, is an amalgamation of tradition and modernity. Courtesy of the ancient Hwaseong Fortress and the thriving local markets, Suwon acts like a magnet to most adventure love. Autumn and winter are the right time to visit this place. Suwon offers various lodging preferences, from business hotels to cozy guesthouses.

Further, Suwon's local goodies, like dakgalbi (spicy stir-fried chicken) and Suwon galbi (marinated beef ribs), are the authentic gastronomic delights.

Nearest airport: Incheon International Airport

Whether the reader is a travel enthusiast, a history buff, a nature lover, or a food critic, any of these six places to visit in South Korea is a platter full of surprises for all.

So, without much dilly-dallying, they can initiate their South Korean tour with their boarding passes and backpacks ready to go!