Can eating whole oranges cure constipation? Viral hack debunked

In a widely shared video on Instagram, a woman asserted that eating an entire orange, peel included, might quickly cure constipation.

The video was first uploaded in December 2022, but it didn't become popular until recently when she reposted it in December 2023, receiving 23.6 million views overall.

An Instagram user by the name of Bethany Ugarte-Cameron (@LilSipper) posted a video of her "cure," which included cleaning the orange's exterior, cutting it into wedges, "generously" dusting each slice with cinnamon and cayenne pepper, and then eating the entire orange, including the peel.

“Wait 5–10 minutes and the rest is history!” Bethany said.

She stated that as orange peels contain naringenin, a flavonoid with a laxative action, her snack caused an immediate bowel movement.

According to Ugarte-Cameron's film, toppings can also aid in bowel movements. Her Instagram post states that these spices activate the GI tract and oral TRVP1 receptors.

Oranges are a healthy food option because of these factors, but they don’t inherently cure constipation.

Is the viral Instagram video claiming falsely to cure constipation?

Whole oranges are high in water and fiber, two things that are proven to help cure constipation. An orange peel-on has seven grams of fiber and 82 percent water.

For most people, eating whole oranges is unlikely to result in an immediate bowel movement. Oranges are an excellent source of soluble fiber, which can aid with bowel movement regulation and digestive health promotion. However, each person's experience with fiber's impact on digestion is unique.

High-fiber foods such as oranges can cause some people to have more frequent bowel movements or softer stools, but this is usually not a quick fix.

Should you eat the orange with the peel?

Orange peels are edible, but because of their rough texture and harsh flavor, people rarely eat them. The majority of individuals would rather throw away the orange peel and consume only the juicy, sweet flesh.

You must wash the orange properly to get rid of any pesticides or toxins if you plan to eat the peel. In addition, since organic oranges are less likely to have pesticide residues, you might want to consider utilizing them.

Ways to cure constipation

Regular physical activity can help cure constipation. (Image via Unsplash)

Nutritional and lifestyle modifications are frequently effective in relieving constipation. The following advice can help ease constipation:

Boost your fiber consumption:

Increase your intake of foods high in fiber, such as whole grains (oats, brown rice, whole wheat), legumes (beans, lentils), fruits (apples, pears, berries), and vegetables (broccoli, carrots, spinach).

Maintain hydration:

Water is your best beverage throughout the day. Water facilitates digestion and softens stools. Try to drink 64 ounces or at least eight glasses of water every day.

Regular workout:

Bowel movements may be stimulated by physical activity. On most days of the week, try to get in at least 30 minutes of moderate activity.

Follow a regular schedule:

Make an effort to plan meals and restroom breaks regularly. Bowel movement regulation can be aided by routine consistency.

Eat fewer processed foods:

Limit your consumption of low-fiber, processed meals such as white bread, fast food, and sugary snacks because they can aggravate constipation.

See a healthcare professional for a proper assessment and tailored guidance if constipation worsens or is accompanied by severe pain, bleeding, or other worrisome signs. They can offer advice on suitable treatments and assist in identifying the underlying problem.