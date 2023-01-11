High Fiber Diet: What to Eat and How to Maintain It

A high fiber diet can provide several health benefits, including a reduced risk of diabetes and lifestyle disorders.

Dietary fiber, also known as roughage, is found in grains, vegetables, and fruits. There are two types of dietary fibers: soluble fiber and insoluble fiber. Dietary fiber cannot be digested and passes intact through the stomach, small intestine, and large intestine before it's thrown out via defecation.

In this article, we will discuss the health benefits of a high fiber diet and detail the high-fiber foods to include in regular diet.

Why is Fiber Important?

Consumption of fiber is associated with several health benefits, such as weight loss, lower risk of diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer.

High fiber foods are essential for gut health and promote the growth of gut-friendly probiotic bacteria. Certain soluble fiber compounds are also known for their anti-inflammatory properties.

It's estimated that about 95% of American adults and children don’t meet their recommended daily fiber intake. Dietary fiber regulates the amount of glucose entering the bloodstream. When we consume refined carbs, blood sugar level spikes, which is considered a risk factor for type 2 diabetes mellitus. A high fiber diet can slow down the absorption of glucose from foods.

Recommended Daily Fiber Intake

Fresh green vegetables should be included in a high-fiber diet. (Image via Unsplash/Markus Spiske)

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends the consumption of approximately 38 grams of fiber for sedentary men and 24 grams for sedentary women. A high fiber diet can help people get enough fiber as per the dietary guidelines.

Health Benefits of Fiber

A high fiber diet can offer several health benefits if it's followed rigorously. Some of the evidence-based benefits of fiber are listed below:

Reduces total cholesterol: Fiber can help reduce the body’s cholesterol absorption in the gut. Psyllium fiber is often recommended along with cholesterol-lowering drugs such as statins. Several studies have found a strong association between high fiber diet and lowered levels of total serum cholesterol.

Promotes Weight loss: High fiber foods like fruits and vegetables are generally lower in calories. Fiber can also slow down the digestion of food in the stomach and make you feel full for longer. That can help you consume lower calories overall and lose weight.

Reduces constipation and flatulence: Fiber adds bulk to the food moving through the digestive tract. It helps the food move through the gut and relieves symptoms of constipation. Fiber doesn't get digested itself but improves digestion and prevents flatulence.

Regulates blood glucose levels: Dietary fiber can slow down the absorption of glucose from carbohydrates in the gut. That prevents glucose from entering the bloodstream in one go, which helps reduce occurrence of insulin spikes in people with type 2 diabetes mellitus. It has been found that regular consumption of fiber can reduce insulin resistance up to a certain extent.

Reduces risk of gastrointestinal cancer: Consuming adequate amounts of dietary fiber can prevent certain cancer types, including colon cancer. That might be due to the fiber's antioxidant properties. For example, pectin is a fiber found in fruits and is known for its protective and antioxidant properties. These compounds fight against harmful free radicals that cause oxidative damage. However, more research is required to learn about the potency of a high-fiber diet in advanced cancers.

Best Fiber Foods to Include in Diet

High-fiber foods can reduce constipation. (Image via Unsplash/Jan Antonin Kolar)

Consider including the following foods that are rich in dietary fiber in your high-fiber diet:

Broccoli

Berries

Beans

Avocados

Whole grains: brown rice, wheat, oats.

Almonds

Walnuts

Pistachios

Flax seeds

Chia seeds

Collard greens

Kale

Lentils

Apples

Quinoa

Barley

Chickpeas

Brussels sprouts

Sweet potatoes

Artichokes

Pears

Cauliflower

Raspberries

Carrots

Bananas

Green Peas

These fiber-rich foods can be used to prepare delicious meals without much hassle.

Maintaining a High Fiber Diet

A diet rich in dietary fiber can be beneficial for health, including improved heart and gut health. This diet can help reduce junk food intake.

You can use the aforementioned foods to prepare various high fiber snacks. Gradually increase your fiber intake over the weeks. If you're suffering from any medical conditions such as piles or irritable bowel disease, consult your doctor before starting a high fiber diet.

