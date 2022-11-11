Cayenne Pepper: Health Benefits, Side Effects and More

Have you ever had a side of devilled eggs without a pinch of cayenne pepper sprinkled on it? Highly unlikely. Cayenne pepper is a magical ingredient that provides depth of flavor and spiciness to dishes like devilled eggs, omelettes, souffles, hot sauces, curries and casseroles.

Cayenne comes in numerous varieties, from sweet to spicy, golden to fiery red. Cultivars like Cayenne Violet, Cayenne Passion, Golden Cayenne, Ring of Fire, Cayenne Turkish, Cayenne Sweet, Cayenne Carolina are available commercially.

What is Cayenne Pepper?

Cayenne Pepper is a kind of moderately spicy pepper that's widely used as a spice in dishes to add depth and flavor. It's related to other bell peppers like jalapeños, poblanos, sweet bell peppers, serranos, as well as the notoriously spicy ghost peppers. Cayenne is generally used as a dry and processed fine powder. It can also be used freshly in a variety of recipes.

Cayenne is supposed to have originated in Cayenne, French Guiana. It grows all over the world, including India, East Africa, Mexico, and parts of the United States. Not only is it delicious, but it also adds a bit of heat to your cuisine and has some amazing health benefits.

Nutritional Value in Cayenne Pepper

Capsaicin, the active compound in cayenne responsible for its unique spicy flavor, is a source of many nutrients. Check out the nutritional value of one 45-gram piece of cayenne pepper:

Calories: 18

Carbs: 3.9 grams

Protein: 0.8 grams

Fiber: 0.7 grams

Fat: 0.2 grams

Provitamin A: 48% of the Recommended Daily Value (RDV)

Vitamin B6: 13% of the RDV

Vitamin C: 72% of the RDV

Vitamin K: 5% of the RDV

Cayenne is especially rich in provitamin A carotenoids and vitamin C. These peppers also provide a good amount of vitamin B6, vitamin K, potassium, and magnesium.

Benefits of Consuming Cayenne Pepper

There are many health benefits to consuming cayenne pepper regularly. Some of them are as follows:

1) Rich in Capsaicin: Cayenne pepper is rich in capsaicin, a compound that offers many health benefits. It provides relief from pain and inflammation, improves athletic performance, and can also help lower blood sugar levels. In fact, some people take capsaicin in the form of a supplement.

2) Other Beneficial Compounds: Cayenne pepper is also rich in other beneficial plant compounds like flavonoids, vitamin C and carotenoids. These compounds prevent cellular damage by oxidative stress and increase the body's antioxidant defenses. Regular consumption of plant foods high in antioxidants can help prevent heart conditions.

3) Contains Several Important Nutrients: Cayenne pepper is rich in vitamins A and C and also contains small quantities of vitamins B6 and K. These vitamins are essential for good overall health. Adding cayenne to your diet can boost your intake of vitamins and minerals.

How Can You Add Cayenne to your Diet?

Cayenne pepper can be used in a variety of ways. It can be had fresh or added to cooked recipes for a spicy edge.

Take some inspiration on how to add it to your recipes:

In sauces and marinades, use fresh or powdered cayenne.

Stir-fry with coarsely chopped fresh cayenne pepper.

Add a pinch of cayenne powder to egg dishes like frittatas and omelets.

Use a pinch of cayenne in stews, chilis, and soups.

Baked foods like cornbread and chocolate cake can benefit with powdered or chopped fresh cayenne.

For a fiery twist, add a pinch of powdered cayenne to your hot chocolate.

Cayenne can be added to homemade fire cider.

With cayenne and a few other simple ingredients, you can make your own hot sauce.

If you're new to utilizing hot peppers, such as cayenne, start with a modest amount. You don't want to overdo it with these peppers, as they're fairly spicy and may easily overshadow the flavor of a meal.

Who Should Not Take Cayenne?

Some medications may be affected by cayenne pepper. Before taking cayenne supplements, you should check with your doctor. Cayenne may interact with blood thinners, such as warfarin, aspirin, naproxen, or ibuprofen.

As a result, doctors frequently advise their patients to avoid using cayenne in any form for at least two weeks before and two weeks after surgery. Also, if you experience stomach distress or heartburn after having spicy meals, you should avoid cayenne, especially in large amounts.

Although it's safe in moderate amounts, high-dose cayenne supplements have been linked to serious side effects in some people.

