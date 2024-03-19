6 Best European countries to visit in Summer 2024 

European countries are no less than an avid traveler's dream destination. Famous for their sun-kissed beaches, historical ruins, five-star resorts, and spas, myriad landscapes, adventure sports, architectural glory, and gastronomic delicacies, European countries promise a magical getaway for travelers, especially in summer.

With more than 50 European countries worth adding to a traveler's bucket list, it is difficult to pick the best destination. To make it a cakewalk, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of 6 European countries to visit in the summer of 2024.

Note: This list is purely based on writer's opinion. We might have missed a few destinations, let us know your opinion in the comments below.

6 European countries to visit in summer 2024

Here is a list of 6 best European countries that one can visit to make their 2024 summer-travelling experience a memorable one:

France: the land of romance

Italy: Haven for art and cuisine

Spain: Sun-kissed beaches and Flamenco rhythms

Greece: Mythical legends and idyllic islands

Netherlands: Tulip fields and picturesque canals

Portugal: A tapestry of historical and coastal grandeur

1) France: The land of romance

France, known as the epitome of romance, beckons with its charming hamlets, townships, exquisite vineyards, and timeless landmarks. Start the travel plan with the most special destination, Eiffel Tower, in Paris, then savor fine wines in Bordeaux and enjoy a lazy stroll through the panoramic streets and alleys of Provence. France truly offers an enchanting mix of history and modernity

Best time: Late spring to early summer

Late spring to early summer Local attractions: Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, Versailles Palace, Bordeaux vineyards

Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, Versailles Palace, Bordeaux vineyards Activities: Wine tasting, countryside tours, cultural festivals

Wine tasting, countryside tours, cultural festivals Local stay: Paris boutique hotels, Bordeaux vineyards estates

Paris boutique hotels, Bordeaux vineyards estates Nearest airport: Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Local delicacies: Croissants, escargot, coq au vin

Croissants, escargot, coq au vin Best bistros and cafes: Le Jules Verne, Le Chapon Fin, Chez l'Ami Jean

Le Jules Verne, Le Chapon Fin, Chez l'Ami Jean Local language: French

French European currency: Euro (EUR)

2) Italy: Haven for art and cuisine

A treasure trove of art, architecture, and delectable cuisine, Italy fascinates travelers with its age-old beauty. Enjoy the view of ancient Roman ruins, Venice's tranquil canals, gondola rides and the Amalfi Coast's picturesque beauty. Italy is undoubtedly a melting pot of history, culture, and culinary delights.

Best time: Late spring to early summer

Late spring to early summer Local attractions: Colosseum, Vatican City, Florence Cathedral

Colosseum, Vatican City, Florence Cathedral Activities: Gondola rides, wine tastings, historical tours

Gondola rides, wine tastings, historical tours Local stay: Rome's boutique hotels, Amalfi's waterfront villas

Rome's boutique hotels, Amalfi's waterfront villas Nearest airport: Leonardo da Vinci International Airport (Rome)

Leonardo da Vinci International Airport (Rome) Local delicacies: Pizza, pasta, gelato

Pizza, pasta, gelato Best bistros and cafes: Osteria Francescana, La Pergola, Antica Pesa

Osteria Francescana, La Pergola, Antica Pesa Local language: Italian

Italian European currency: Euro (EUR)

3) Spain: Sun-kissed beaches and Flamenco rhythms

Spain is applauded for its vibrant fiestas, bullfights, sun-drenched beaches, and magnetic flamenco music. Whether one wants to explore Barcelona's architectural wonders, eat Madrid's tapas, or just unwind on the pristine beaches of Ibiza, Spain promises an exhilarating escapade with a mix of culture and relaxation.

Best time: Late spring to early summer

Late spring to early summer Local attractions: Sagrada Familia, Alhambra, and Park Güell

Sagrada Familia, Alhambra, and Park Güell Activities: Flamenco shows, bullfights, beach hopping, culinary tours

Flamenco shows, bullfights, beach hopping, culinary tours Local stay: Costa del Sol's luxury resorts, Barcelona's boutique hotels, homestays

Costa del Sol's luxury resorts, Barcelona's boutique hotels, homestays Nearest airport: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport Local delicacies: Tapas, paella, and churros

Tapas, paella, and churros Best bistros and cafes: El Celler de Can Roca, Tickets, Arzak

El Celler de Can Roca, Tickets, Arzak Local language: Spanish

Spanish European currency: Euro (EUR)

4) Greece: Mythical legends and idyllic islands

Steeped in mythical legends and adorned with idyllic islands, the ancient wonders of Greece invite vacationers to immerse themselves in its beauty and warm hospitality. Ranging from Athens' ancient ruins to Cyclades island-hopping, Greece is a natural wonder. Tourists can relish in delectable Mediterranean cuisine, or enjoy their wine in Santorini.

Best time: Late spring to early summer

Late spring to early summer Local attractions: Acropolis, Santorini, Mykonos

Acropolis, Santorini, Mykonos Activities: Island hopping, historical tours, water sports

Island hopping, historical tours, water sports Local stay: Santorini's luxury resorts, Athens' boutique hotels

Santorini's luxury resorts, Athens' boutique hotels Nearest airport: Athens International Airport

Athens International Airport Local delicacies: Souvlaki, moussaka, and baklava

Souvlaki, moussaka, and baklava Best bistros and cafes: Funky Gourmet, Selene, Karamanlidika

Funky Gourmet, Selene, Karamanlidika Local language: Greek

Greek European currency: Euro (EUR)

5) Netherlands: Tulip fields and picturesque canals

The Netherlands is a vibrant land of blooming tulip fields (Keukenhof Gardens) , scenic Amsterdam canal cruises, and Kinderdijk's giant windmills. Make the most of your summer vacation as the Netherlands promises a serene and dramatic adventure for every travel enthusiast.

Best time: Late spring to early summer

Late spring to early summer Local attractions: Keukenhof Gardens, Rijksmuseum, Anne Frank House

Keukenhof Gardens, Rijksmuseum, Anne Frank House Activities: Canal cruising, cycling tours, tulip festivals

Canal cruising, cycling tours, tulip festivals Local stay: Amsterdam's boutique hotels, countryside B&Bs, cozy homestays

Amsterdam's boutique hotels, countryside B&Bs, cozy homestays Nearest airport: Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Local delicacies: Stroopwafel, bitterballen, herring

Stroopwafel, bitterballen, herring Best bistros and cafes: De Librije, Restaurant De Kas, Breda

De Librije, Restaurant De Kas, Breda Local language: Dutch

Dutch European currency: Euro (EUR)

6) Portugal: A tapestry of historical and coastal grandeur

Cherished for its woven tapestry of historical charm and coastal beauty, Portugal attracts vacationers to its medieval castles, hamlets, and immaculate shorelines. A holiday-maker has a lot to do in Portugal - wandering through Lisbon's cobbled streets, basking in the sun-kissed Algarve region, or savoring delicious seafood along the coast.

Best time: Late spring to early summer

Late spring to early summer Local attractions: Belem Tower, Pena Palace, and Douro Valley

Belem Tower, Pena Palace, and Douro Valley Activities: Wine tasting and vineyard tours, beach lazing, historical tours

Wine tasting and vineyard tours, beach lazing, historical tours Local stay: Algarve's luxury inns, Lisbon's boutique hotels

Algarve's luxury inns, Lisbon's boutique hotels Nearest airport: Lisbon Portela Airport

Lisbon Portela Airport Local delicacies: Pastel de nata, bacalhau, grilled sardines

Pastel de nata, bacalhau, grilled sardines Best bistros and cafes: Belcanto, The Yeatman, Cervejaria Ramiro

Belcanto, The Yeatman, Cervejaria Ramiro Local language: Portuguese

Portuguese European currency: Euro (EUR)

With these six spectacular destinations awaiting a travel enthusiast's discovery, these 6 European countries are poised to offer an unforgettable vacation in the summer of 2024. So, all the spirited vacationers out there - pack your bags, make a travel itinerary, and start onboarding!