5 things GTA 6 music should do differently than GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto titles, over the years, have had a great selection of songs, and GTA 6 is expected to continue the tradition. Fans of the series enjoy not only songs from real-life artists but also Rockstar Games' original soundtracks, like theme songs and loading screen music. Although the music in Grand Theft Auto 5 was good, there are some things that its sequel should do differently.

How Rockstar goes about this in the upcoming title can only be confirmed once it is released in 2025. Until then, let's take a look at five things Grand Theft Auto 6 should do differently from Grand Theft Auto 5 regarding its music.

Letting players listen to music on foot and 4 other things GTA 6 music should do differently from GTA 5

1) More returning radio stations from Vice City

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 5 both feature the city of Los Santos in their maps. However, only a handful of radio stations returned from the former to the latter. This is somewhat understandable, given that the two titles are set in completely different universes.

Nevertheless, GTA 6, set in Vice City, shouldn't follow the path laid by GTA 5 in this regard and feature more radio stations from Grand Theft Auto Vice City and Vice City Stories. The previous two titles set in Vice City have arguably had the most iconic songs in the series so far, and even their radio stations, like Flash FM, Emotion 98.3, and more, are highly popular among fans.

2) Memorable pause menu music

Although it fits the game's theme, Grand Theft Auto 5's pause menu music isn't as memorable as that of some old GTA titles. For instance, Grand Theft Auto 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony has one of, if not the, best pause menu themes in the series yet.

Grand Theft Auto 6 should, hence, try to give it tough competition in this aspect. This isn't a feature that is extremely necessary for the next title, but it could be a nice bonus.

3) Letting players listen to music on foot

Grand Theft Auto 5's radio stations feature some great songs, but players can only listen to them in vehicles. But if the title is set in modern times, there should also be a way to listen to music on foot. For this exact purpose, the upcoming game's protagonist can be given headphones that players can use at will.

Alternatively, they could play music on their in-game phone. Either way, this is one of the things Rockstar Games must do in Grand Theft Auto 6.

4) Custom music on consoles

Players can add custom music in Grand Theft Auto 5, but only on the PC version. Needless to say, this deprives console players of a great feature. Although music can be streamed from the Spotify app on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, it isn't the same as listening to in-game radio.

Rockstar can collaborate with Spotify to let players stream custom music on a dedicated in-game radio station. This could be an exciting thing that GTA 6 introduces to the series. A mobile variant of this hypothetical in-game radio station could be added to the protagonist's mobile to allow listening to music on foot.

5) Different radio stations in different cities

Grand Theft Auto 6's Leonida is expected to feature more locations besides Vice City. This was also hinted in the leaks where Port Gellhorn, reportedly based on Panama City, was mentioned multiple times. If true, then there shall be some radio stations exclusive to certain locations.

Blaine County Talk Radio is a station that can only be heard in Grand Theft Auto 5's (and in GTA 5 Online) Blaine County area, but its sequel should feature many more of such type. This is an interesting concept that Rockstar didn't exactly go all out with in the 2013 title but should expand upon in GTA 6.

