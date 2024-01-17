5 exciting things GTA 6 is bound to introduce

Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting for GTA 6 for an incredibly long time. They had to endure Rockstar Games' silence for years before its debut trailer was released on December 5, 2023. That said, the title's development footage had leaked in September 2022. The highly anticipated sequel is set to come out in 2025, and there is a list of things gamers want to see introduced to the series.

Despite not much having been officially revealed about its features, the trailer did provide some interesting details. So, let's take a look at five exciting things that Grand Theft Auto 6 is bound to introduce.

Improved NPC animations and 4 other things GTA 6 is bound to introduce

1) A big and immersive in-game world

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in the fictional state of Leonida. Rockstar Games has termed the title as the biggest and most immersive evolution of the series yet. This suggests that there might be many enterable buildings in Vice City and other areas in Leonida. This was also hinted at in the GTA 6 leaks via a bit of debug code mentioning 157 interiors.

The lack of accessible interiors in Grand Theft Auto 5 has been a major complaint among fans. This feature peaked with the studio's 2004 release, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, but hasn't been replicated to the same degree since. Nevertheless, Rockstar's suggestion of the upcoming title being the series' biggest and most immersive evolution yet holds a lot of promise.

2) Realistic hair physics

The GTA 6 trailer provided an up-close look at various characters that will be a part of the next title, one of them being its lead character, Lucia. The way her hair reacts to the wind and general movement is quite realistic. This is something that hasn't been seen in the series so far.

For instance, the hair physics in Grand Theft Auto 5 is somewhat non-existent. Characters have rigid hair that doesn't respond to movement, even if it is long. Hence, this seems to be an area of major improvement in the upcoming game.

3) Improved NPC animations

Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer heavily featured NPCs that will populate Vice City and the rest of Leonida. The animations displayed so far suggest that they could be a major improvement over the current ones. The trailer's beach shot alone showcases various unique animations.

Additionally, the shot of Vice City's iteration of Miami's Ocean Drive in GTA 6 features an NPC sitting on the sidewalk with what seems to be an Iguana on his shoulder.

4) Social media

Based on what was seen in the first official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, it seems that social media could be a big part of the game. While iterations of real-life social media sites like Bleeter and Life Invader have been present in older GTA titles, the next one might introduce iterations of TikTok and Instagram.

That said, it isn't known if this will be integral to the next entry in the series or just an optional feature available on characters' phones. More information could be provided in GTA 6 trailer 2, which is expected to be released this year.

5) A proper female protagonist

GTA 6's Lucia will be the series' first proper female protagonist, and the title's first trailer focuses on her. The initial few Grand Theft Auto titles did feature optional female characters that players could choose as protagonists, but that was just a cosmetic difference.

Since 2001's Grand Theft Auto 3, the series has only featured male leads. Therefore, it will be interesting to see a proper female lead introduced in the upcoming game.

