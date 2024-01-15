5 reasons why GTA 6 shouldn't follow the path laid down by GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been one of the most successful titles ever released by Rockstar Games. However, its sequel, GTA 6, taking a slightly different route might be the best approach. While the 2013 title features many interesting mechanics and an incredibly popular online mode, there are some flaws and decisions made by the developer that didn't exactly sit right with the series' fans.

It isn't known how Rockstar plans to move forward with Grand Theft Auto 6 after it releases. Its debut trailer was only a minute and 30 seconds long, and the title will be released next year. Nevertheless, let's take a look at five reasons why Grand Theft Auto 6 shouldn't follow the path laid down by Grand Theft Auto 5.

Abandonment of other Rockstar titles and four more reasons GTA 6 shouldn't follow the path laid down by GTA 5

1) Abandonment of the title's story mode

Grand Theft Auto 5's source code leaked around Christmas 2023, revealing some intriguing information about the game. Around eight story mode DLCs were planned at some time but eventually got canceled. One of them might have featured Trevor Philips, reportedly titled Agent Trevor, and another may have incorporated Liberty City somehow.

If Grand Theft Auto 6 follows a similar path, its story mode could also get abandoned over time. From what was shown in the first official GTA 6 trailer, there might be a lot of potential for expanding upon its open-world map and stories of characters like Lucia with DLCs.

2) Abandonment of other Rockstar titles

The Grand Theft Auto 5 source code leak disclosed information about itself and some other unannounced Rockstar Games titles that, like the canceled story mode DLCs, might have been abandoned because of Grand Theft Auto Online's success. These include a Midnight Club installment and even Bully 2.

These games could have been an exciting experience besides GTA 5 and Online in the last ten years. Grand Theft Auto 6 is also expected to be very successful, but it shouldn't become a reason for other Rockstar titles getting abandoned.

3) Shark Cards ruin the economy

Players had to work hard to earn a lot of money during Grand Theft Auto Online's early days. For a million dollars of in-game cash, they could acquire one of the fastest cars of that time, the Truffade Adder. However, Shark Cards allowed users to acquire a significant sum via real-world money without grinding the multiplayer.

This went on to ruin the economy, making even average GTA Online vehicles worth millions of dollars. Grand Theft Auto 6's currently unannounced online mode should either ditch Shark Cards (which seems very unlikely) or make them have a somewhat lesser effect on the game.

4) Can affect the game's perception over time

Grand Theft Auto 5 was a beloved game back when it was released in 2013. It is still highly regarded among fans, but many have started changing their opinion. Players have developed a sour taste regarding the game due to the constant re-releases and Rockstar's failure to communicate properly in the past decade.

While the studio can take time with its future titles after Grand Theft Auto 6, it should also keep in touch with its player base.

5) No significant changes

Many GTA 5 mechanics were good additions to the series. Its multiplayer has seen many DLCs and some quality-of-life upgrades in the last ten years, but nothing significant was ever added or changed in the game, such as map expansions, especially in its story mode.

GTA 6 shouldn't follow this path and should instead look to incorporate new features and add to its map of Leonida so that the game feels fresh even several years after launch. For instance, adding a car refueling system in GTA 6 can be an interesting choice.

