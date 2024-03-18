7 Best beauty products to avail at early Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024

With the arrival of spring comes the much-awaited Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024. This sale presents an opportunity for fashion-forward individuals to refresh their beauty routines and stock up on must-have beauty products.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale offers a wide range of beauty products and caters to individuals' skincare, makeup, and hair care needs at discounted prices.

This year, the sale will begin on March 20, 2024, and will end by March 25, 2024. Ahead of the big sale, the site has introduced some early deals, which allow individuals to get their hands on some of the top beauty products at an affordable price.

7 beauty products to purchase at early Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024

SheaMoisture Intensive Hydration Hair Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

Vera Wang Eau de Parfum Women

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara

Nexxus Clean and Pure Clarifying Shampoo

Versed Stroke of Brilliance Brightening Serum

Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Toilette Spray

1) SheaMoisture Intensive Hydration Hair Masque

The SheaMoisture Intensive Hydration Hair Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil (Image via Amazon)

This SheaMoisture hydration hair cream ensures the hair stays moisturized at all times and provides intense conditioning for the hair. This is especially useful for individuals with curly hair.

It helps fortify follicles and smoothens damaged hair. The creamy product comprises organic Shea butter, honey, Mafura and baobab oils with rich African rock fig, an antioxidant that helps lock in moisture.

Thanks to the Amazon Big Spring Sale, this product is currently available with a 23% discount. It can be purchased for $10.05 instead of the previous $12.99.

2) Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

The Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer is also part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale (Image via Amazon)

This Physicians Formula pressed powder helps to smoothen and brighten skin tone with a subtle shimmery finish. The product comprises Murumuru butter, Cupuacu butter, and Tucuma butter and also contains fatty acids and pro-vitamins that not only soften the skin but also offer moisturization and conditioning.

The product can be applied with a brush or even with one's fingers. The powder is available in a bronzer shade and is currently on sale with a 21% discount on Amazon. Individuals can get their hands on it for $12.99 instead of the previous $16.

3) Vera Wang Eau de Parfum Women

The Vera Wang Eau de Parfum Women (Image via Amazon)

This oil-based women's perfume is part of the floral fragrance category. It has a long-lasting scent that will keep one smelling fresh throughout the day.

The perfume comprises notes of lilies, iris, and sandalwood that come together to form a subtle fragrance. This perfume is gluten-free and is currently available with a 70% discount thanks to the Amazon Big Spring sale. Individuals can purchase it for $25.59 instead of the previous $85.

4) L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara

The L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara (Image via Amazon)

This black voluminous mascara from L'Oreal Paris boasts a unique formula that resists clumping while softening and building lashes up to five times their natural thickness. The product also comes with a brush that separates and lengthens the lashes. This mascara is suitable for those who wear contact lenses and have sensitive eyes.

It is currently on sale with a 36% discount on Amazon and is available for $6.99 instead of the previous $10.99.

5) Nexxus Clean and Pure Clarifying Shampoo

The Nexxus Clean and Pure Clarifying Shampoo (Image via Amazon)

This hair shampoo from Nexxus is lightweight and leaves one's hair feeling nourished and purified. This product has an exclusive protein fusion blend of elastin protein and marine minerals that work together to replenish vital nutrients, recover the natural shine of one's hair, and clarify the hair, ensuring that it stays moisturized.

This hydrating shampoo is currently available as part of the early Amazon Big Spring sale. With a 38% discount, one can now purchase this item at $16 instead of the previous $25.99.

6) Versed Stroke of Brilliance Brightening Serum

The Versed Stroke of Brilliance Brightening Serum (Image via Amazon)

This is a discoloration-correcting serum that helps boost one's complexion while removing dullness. The brightening serum comprises licorice root extract, niacinamide, vitamin C, sodium hyaluronate, and red algae extract that work together to even out the skin tone.

This serum is available at the early Amazon Big Spring sale for 52% off and now sells for $9.66 instead of the previous $19.97.

7) Light Blue By Dolce & Gabbana

The Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Toilette Spray (Image via Amazon)

This alcohol-based spray from Dolce and Gabbana was launched in 2014 and comprises floral and fruity notes. The product includes a blend of blooming jasmine petals, orange blossoms, ambergris, tonka, and white musk.

The spray is currently available at the early Amazon Big Spring sale. Individuals can avail of it at a 43% discount and buy it for $42.37 instead of the previous $74 on Amazon.

These beauty products are currently available at discounted rates at the early Amazon Big Spring Sale. Individuals can encouraged to get their hands on the items of their choice as soon as possible before they go out of stock.