7 best hair creams for men to grow their mane

Hair creams designed specifically for men are perfect for those who aspire for a luscious and voluminous mane and the best solution for hair growth. These hair creams target the factors that influence hair health and growth.

Key ingredients in hair creams are essential for promoting healthy hair growth in men. Hair creams for men have ingredients like minoxidil, which widens blood vessels, enhances blood flow to the scalp, and stimulates hair follicles. Caffeine, when applied, counters the effects of DHT, stimulates follicles, and improves scalp circulation.

Biotin, also known as vitamin H, strengthens hair strands by aiding in keratin synthesis, improving overall hair health. These ingredients work together to nurture and encourage robust hair growth. Hence, these ingredients work in hair creams for men to grow their mane.

Essential oils like rosemary, lavender, and tea tree provide antimicrobial benefits, soothing the scalp and fostering a conducive environment for hair growth. These ingredients collectively create a comprehensive formula to nurture and encourage robust hair growth in hair creams for men.

Here are 7 hair creams for men to grow their mane and explore the key ingredients contributing to their effectiveness.

7 best hair creams for men for hair growth and healthier mane

1) American Crew Forming Cream

A pioneer in men's grooming, American Crew Forming Cream is a versatile styling product that not only shapes and defines but also fosters a conducive environment for hair growth. Enriched with natural extracts, this cream offers medium hold and a natural shine, making it a favorite among men who seek a classic, timeless look.

American Crew Forming Cream is priced at $12-$21 on the brand's official website and Amazon.

2) Jack Black Sleek Finish Texture Cream

Jack Black Sleek Finish Texture Cream goes beyond mere styling, incorporating the benefits of rosemary and olive oil into its formula. The rosemary infusion contributes to a refreshed scalp, promoting circulation and potentially stimulating hair growth.

Olive oil, rich in antioxidants and moisturizing properties, enhances the cream's conditioning effects. This combination not only imparts a sleek finish but also ensures that the hair receives the nourishment it needs to stay hydrated, healthy, and impeccably styled. Jack Black Sleek Finish Texture Cream retails for $16 on the brand’s official website and Walmart’s online store.

3) Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream

Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream is renowned for its ability to tame frizz and add definition to any hairstyle. Packed with argan oil and vitamins, this cream enhances manageability and nourishes the hair from root to tip, helping in hair growth. Its lightweight formula makes it suitable for daily use, allowing men to maintain their desired look effortlessly.

Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream is available for $16-$36 on the brand’s official website and Sephora’s online store.

4) Fix Your Lid Forming Cream Hair Pomade

Fix Your Lid Forming Cream Hair Pomade is a game-changer for men seeking hair creams and is a reliable styling companion. This versatile pomade holds the preferred hairstyle firmly in place while providing a natural, flexible finish. The formulation is crafted to avoid the heavy, greasy feel often associated with some pomades, ensuring a lightweight and comfortable hold.

Enriched with nourishing ingredients, this pomade not only sculpts the desired look but also contributes to the overall health and growth of hair. Whether aiming for a classic slicked-back style or a more modern, textured appearance, Fix Your Lid Forming Cream Hair Pomade delivers on its promise of style mastery and hair care in one dynamic product.

Fix Your Lid Forming Cream Hair Pomade is available for $10.39 on the brand’s official website and Target’s online store.

5) Keeps Thickening Pomade

Keeps Thickening Pomade stands out as a reliable solution for men seeking hair creams to add volume, growth, and structure to their hair. This pomade is specially formulated to provide a stronghold that keeps even thick hair in check, allowing for versatile styling throughout the day. Beyond its styling prowess, the product incorporates thickening agents, contributing to the appearance of fuller and more voluminous hair.

The lightweight formula ensures the hair remains manageable without the stiffness often associated with heavy styling products. Keeps Thickening Pomade is a go-to choice for those looking to enhance the thickness and texture of their hair while maintaining a polished and well-groomed look.

Keeps Thickening Pomade is priced at $27 on the brand’s official website.

6) Baxter of California Cream Pomade

Baxter of California Cream Pomade is one of the best hair creams for men for individuals seeking a well-defined and structured hairstyle. Its water-based formula offers a robust hold without the undesirable greasy residue often found in traditional pomades. Beyond its styling capabilities, this pomade is enriched with botanical ingredients that contribute to the overall health of the hair and may also foster hair growth.

The nourishing components in the formula work synergistically to create an environment conducive to stronger and healthier hair strands. By choosing Baxter of California Cream Pomade, individuals can achieve a polished look and support the long-term vitality of their hair.

Baxter of California Cream Pomade retails for $24 on the brand’s official website and Amazon.

7) Aveda Pure-Formance Grooming Cream

Aveda Pure-Formance Grooming Cream is one of the few hair creams that should be a go-to choice for men seeking a multifunctional product that transcends styling by incorporating hair health benefits. Enriched with essential oils, this grooming cream adds moisture to the hair for easier manageability and styling and promotes a healthy scalp environment.

The nourishing properties of essential oils can potentially contribute to improved hair growth by supporting the overall health of the hair and scalp. As one effortlessly styles the hair with this grooming cream, one also fosters an environment conducive to the vitality and strength of the hair, making it a holistic solution for those looking to enhance both style and hair growth.

Aveda Pure-Formance Grooming Cream is available for $34 on the brand’s official website and Amazon.