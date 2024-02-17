10 Best drugstore shampoos for healthy and shiny hair  

Drugstore shampoos are crafted to deliver effective solutions at affordable prices, providing volume and strength to hair strands. Tailored to various hair types, these shampoos ensure compatibility with each user's unique needs. With these budget-friendly options, individuals can confidently address common hair concerns.

Regular use of drugstore shampoos can yield salon-worthy results due to their high-quality ingredients that provide satisfactory outcomes. For instance, those with color-treated hair can choose a hydrating, color-safe option, while others seeking hair growth benefits can opt for shampoos designed to repair and strengthen hair strands.

Top 10 drugstore shampoos for promoting healthy and shiny hair

When shopping for drugstore shampoos, it's essential for haircare enthusiasts to consider various factors that suit their hair type and address their specific needs. Right from keeping a note of the hair types, ingredients, formulation, natural pH-balanced, and dermatologist-recommended, these factors can assist in selecting the ideal drugstore shampoo.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of some of the best drugstore shampoos that balance oily scalps and nourish dry and damaged hair.

Innersense Natural Hydrating Hairbath Shampoo

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo

Pura d’Or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

L’Oréal Paris Everstrong Sulfate-Free Thickening Shampoo

Alikay Naturals Caribbean Coconut Milk Shampoo

Aussie Color Mate Shampoo

Hair Food Smooth Shampoo

SheaMoisture Curl & Shine Shampoo

Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo

Monday Gentle Shampoo

1) Innersense Natural Hydrating Hairbath Shampoo

Opting for a gentle shampoo prevents thick, coarse hair from stripping essential oils and luster.

Formulated with natural and moisturizing ingredients, Innersense Natural Hydrating Hairbath Shampoo has gained popularity among haircare enthusiasts. This shampoo is also color-treated and hair-safe for overworked hair. Regular use makes the hair clean and light, but still manageable.

Price: $28 (Amazon)

2) Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo is perfect for any heat styling, bleaching, or other chemical-treated hair. The natural extracts of rosemary, mint, and biotin add strength to the hair strands and make them look long and healthy.

Price: $9 (Amazon)

3) Pura d’Or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

This scalp-health-improving shampoo is no less than a magic potion. This anti-thinning biotin shampoo prioritizes giving the user's scalp the essential nutrients and encourages hair growth with healthy oils, zinc, and aloe vera.

Price: $30 (Amazon)

4) L’Oréal Paris Everstrong Sulfate-Free Thickening Shampoo

Ideal for naturally thin hair or hair strands thinned out due to regular breakage, this drugstore shampoo retains moisture and adds volume without the need for salon trips.

Formulated with natural extracts of rosemary leaves, the daily use of this shampoo (with no salts and surfactants) makes the hair texture smooth, thick, tangle-free, and breakage-free, earning its place on the list of top drugstore shampoos.

Price: $17 (Amazon)

5) Alikay Naturals Caribbean Coconut Milk Shampoo

While some shampoos strip hair of its natural oils, the coconut oil or milk helps put the moisture back in. This Caribbean Coconut Milk Shampoo is ideal for dry or dull hair and prevents split ends and breakage.

Using this shampoo once a week brightens and smooths the hair texture, with a refreshing aroma.

Price: $15 (Amazon)

6) Aussie Colour Mate Shampoo

Color-treated hair always requires a little extra nourishment. A sulfate- and silicone-free shampoo offers rich plant extracts that add hydration. Aussie Colour Mate shampoo, with its active ingredient of Australian wild peach extract, fits the bill for a scent-sensitive scalp. These all-around features earn it a well-deserved spot on the list of top drugstore shampoos.

Price: $15 (Amazon)

7) Hair Food Smooth Shampoo

This hydrating shampoo is blended with argan and avocado oils to provide ultimate hair nourishment. Being sulfate- and paraben-free, its rich, creamy formula is ideal for dry and damaged hair types.

Price: $19 (Amazon)

8) SheaMoisture Curl & Shine Shampoo

Regular detangling is required for thicker, oilier hair with curls. This being a time-consuming affair, using this drugstore dry shampoo simplifies the process and can be a part of a beauty enthusiast's wash-day routine.

Further, its active ingredients of shea moisture, coconut, and hibiscus gently cleanse while infusing curls with extra shine. This dry-hair treatment for natural hair textures leaves the user's hair super soft and smells delicious.

Price: $10 (Amazon)

9) Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo

Formulated with aloe extract and vitamins E, B3, and B6, this silicone-and-sulfate-free shampoo controls unwanted oiliness. With regular use, it leaves the hair feeling light and airy, while adding shine and softness, and is one of the most affordable drugstore shampoos on the list.

Price: $3 (Amazon)

10) Monday Gentle Shampoo

This drugstore shampoo, formulated with a gentle formula, effectively soothes an itchy scalp while leaving the hair well-hydrated and silky-soft. Popular among both men and women, it contains the richness of coconut oil and vitamin E, which soften the hair and promote scalp health without stripping natural oils.

Price: $7 (Amazon)

These 10 drugstore shampoos treat the users' hair and leave them with voluminous, beautiful tresses that look simply fabulous. These shampoos are readily available for purchase on their official websites or e-commerce platforms like Amazon.