5 best-pressed powders to achieve the poreless look 

Pressed powders are the ultimate product for achieving a flawless and poreless look. Pressed powders are semi-solid and help the liquid foundation or concealer stay put without budging. With their smooth and velvety texture, these pressed powders work wonders in blurring imperfections and creating a seamless finish.

Whether makeup enthusiast wants to set their foundation, mattify their skin, or touch up throughout the day, pressed powders are a must-have in any makeup routine. They absorb excess oil and minimize the appearance of pores, giving the user a picture-perfect complexion.

From Mayebelline to Jade Iredalle: 6 top pressed powders for a flawless, poreless look

Having a solid assortment of foundations and concealers is vital for beauty enthusiasts. But a beauty enthusiast should not overlook the importance of pressed powders, as they help extend the lifespan of these products.

Some pressed powders can be blended with foundation or have a foundation already incorporated, resulting in extended coverage. Moreover, when applied directly to the skin, specific pressed powders can absorb surplus oil and diminish the visibility of fine lines, pores, wrinkles, and blemishes.

With a wide range of shades and formulas, a beauty seeker can easily find the perfect pressed powder to match their skin tone and address their needs.

Check out these six exceptional pressed powders designed for diverse skin tones and types, maintaining beauty enthusiasts' glamorous appearance.

1) Maybelline New York Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Powder

To keep facial pores at bay, a beauty enthusiast can rely on Maybelline New York's matte-pressed powder. This mineral-based product uses Perlite Mineral Technology to absorb excess oil, providing a mattifying effect. Additionally, the micro-powders help minimize the appearance of pores.

Available on Amazon for $411, this compact powder is essential for achieving a natural-looking finish and controlling shine, particularly for those with oily skin.

2) Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder

Rimmel's face powder is crafted from natural minerals, ensuring a lightweight and effortless application for a matte finish. It effectively controls shine for up to 5 hours and minimizes the appearance of pores, resulting in a smooth complexion. Infused with coconut oil, it enhances the formula's smoothness and nourishes the skin with healthy fats.

Available for $1540 on Amazon, this mattifying pressed powder is a valuable addition to any makeup lover's collection.

3) PÜR Cosmetics 4-In-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Foundation

This award-winning pressed powder compact is ideal for acne-prone skin. It offers lightweight, buildable coverage without settling into fine lines or wrinkles. It combines the benefits of foundation, powder, concealer, and sunscreen in one multitasking product.

Enriched with waltheria extract, shea butter, and vitamin E, it brightens and evens the skin while sealing in moisture. It also contains PÜR’s unique Ceretin Complex, which includes retinol, lactic acid, and ceramides to improve texture and provide anti-aging benefits.

Available on Amazon and Walmart for $29.50, this pressed powder keeps the skin looking fresh all day and night.

4) Glo Skin Beauty Pressed Base Powder

Glo Skin Beauty's pressed finishing powder gives lasting coverage and is enriched with green tea and vitamins C and E for the skin's antioxidants. The formula is non-comedogenic and talc-free, protecting against aging and free radicals. With finely milled texture, it offers customizable coverage without flashback, cakey appearance, or dryness.

It costs $50 and is available on Amazon and Walmart for a natural finish.

5) Mineral Fusion Pressed Powder Mineral Foundation

Mineral Fusion's triple-milled pressed powder creates an airbrushed finish for makeup enthusiasts. The buildable coverage allows personalized light or heavy application, while the shine-free formula keeps the face matte.

Infused with pomegranate, white and red teas, and sea kelp, this natural powder provides a healthy glow and protects against free radical damage. Vitamins C and E moisturize and brighten, while licorice root, cucumber, and aloe vera soothe and calm the skin.

Available at Walmart for $24.92, this cruelty-free pressed powder also sets makeup in place.

6) Jade Iredale PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation

The Jade Iredale PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation provides a smooth and silky feel to the skin, offering a natural and attractive look.

With a matte finish, it evens the skin tone and texture while protecting against UV radiation. Infused with micronized minerals and nourishing plankton and algae extracts, it keeps the skin hydrated and youthful. This foundation contains skin-friendly ingredients and is available in 26 shades for customizable coverage.

The refillable compact set is cost-effective, priced at $46 on Amazon, allowing for savings without compromising quality.

Pressed powders are ideal for quick touch-ups while on the move. This powder eliminates excess shine or oil when used correctly, ensuring a glamorous appearance. Makeup enthusiasts can choose from five variations of these pressed powders on their official website or popular e-commerce platforms such as Walmart and Amazon.