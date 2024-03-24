Thailand vs South Korea Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Thailand face South Korea at the Rajamangala Stadium on Tuesday (March 26) in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The hosts kicked off their qualification campaign with a 2-1 defeat to China before bouncing back to beat Singapore 3-1. They drew 1-1 with South Koreaa in the reverse fixture on Thursday. Thailand are second in the group with four points from three games.

South Korea, meanwhile, thrashed Singapore 5-0 and China 3-0 in their first two qualifying games. They, however, drew 1-1 with Thailand last time out. Star forward Heung-min Son opened the scoring late in the first half before Thailand bagged a second-half equaliser.

South Korea are atop Group C with seven points.

Thailand vs South Korea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 73 previous meetings, Thailand trail South Korea 47-12.

South Korea are unbeaten in three games in the fixture and have lost one of their last 12.

Thailand are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

South Korea (9) are the highest-scoring side in Group C.

The War Elephants are 101st in the FIFA rankings, 79 places behind South Korea.

Thailand vs South Korea Prediction

Thailand are on a four-game winless streak and have won two of their last 11. They are without a win in two home games.

South Korea, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings but have lost one of their last 13 games across competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see South Korea come out on top.

Prediction: Thailand 0-2 South Korea

Thailand vs South Korea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: South Korea

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Thailand's last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in two of their last six matchups.)