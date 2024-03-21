7 Best things to do in Japan in 2024 

As a travel enthusiast starts planning a 2024 travel itinerary, Japan, the Land of the Rising Sun, ticks all the boxes. It is the ultimate travel destination thanks to its historic streets of Kyoto, savoring delicious street food in Osaka, exploring the religious shrines, or staying at the ryokans. From the age-old cherry fields to the peaceful country roads, this place is a feast for the senses.

Springtime being this place's truly magical venture, Japan comes alive with color and energy, and visitors are feasted on a lot of enjoyable destinations to explore. Its rich tapestry of history, culture, and natural beauty offers an array of adventures for every travel enthusiast.

The top activities to experience in Japan in 2024

Whether the avid traveler is a history buff, a food enthusiast, or a nature lover, Japan is the perfect place for their visit in 2024.

Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has thoughtfully created a list of the seven best things to do in Japan in 2024 and make the most of their visit.

Explore Kinkaku-ji at Kyoto

Enjoy Hanami in Tokyo

Feed the deer at Nara

Learn about the city's history at Hiroshima

River cruise at Osaka

Ski at Hokkaido

Sun-bask on the shorelines of Okinawa

1) Explore Kinkaku-ji at Kyoto

Kyoto, the cultural heart of Japan, is a must-visit spring destination for avid travelers. Considering that the best time to travel is in late March to early April, this holiday and sightseeing place is well-known for its cherry blossoms in full bloom.

Sight-seers should not miss the spectacular Kinkaku-ji (Golden Pavilion) and the traditional Gion District. For lodging, one should consider staying at a classic ryokan to experience the hospitality at its best. Kansai International Airport, the nearest airport, can be easily commuted to thanks to local transportation.

Once in Kyoto, one should also make sure to try out the local cuisines, like kaiseki (a multicourse feast) and various matcha confectionaries. Noted diners like Nishiki Market and Pontocho Alley also rule the culinary delight list.

2) Enjoy Hanami in Tokyo

Be it the onset of autumn or spring, the metropolis of Tokyo, Japan, is always bustling with a unique blend of modernity and ritual. Including Senso-ji Temple and Meiji Shrine, this metropolis' main attractions are decorated with cherry blossoms, catering to a panoramic view.

Once in Tokyo, tourists can enjoy activities like hanami (flower viewing) picnics in Ueno Park and boat or yacht cruises along the Sumida River. For an unforgettable stay, visitors can select a hotel in the vibrant Shibuya or Shinjuku districts and indulge in a wide variety of delectable local cuisines, like sushi tempura and ramen at Tsukiji Outer Market, and the food stalls at Ameyoko Market.

3) Feed the deer at Nara

Nara, well-known for its friendly deer and ancient religious shrines, it is always the perfect time for any travel enthusiast to visit this charming destination.

Visitors can engage in activities like feeding deer and exploring the picturesque Isuien Garden at Nara Park and Todai-ji Temple, the main attractions they shouldn't miss. Once here, a holiday enthusiast can stay at cozy homestays or ryokans for an authentic lodging experience. There are also sample local delicacies, like Kakinoha sushi and persimmon leaf sushi, at the best diners in the Nara-machi district.

4) Learn about the city's history at Hiroshima

Hiroshima, a Japan metropolis with a resilient spirit and a profound history, is best visited in early April. From the local Hiroshima Airport, courtesy of its travel-friendly communication, the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Shukkeien Garden are the main places of interest that offer serene beauty. Here, tourists can engage in activities like visiting the Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum to learn about the city's history.

One can also plan their stay at comfortable hotels and savor local cuisines like okonomiyaki and oysters from the best diners like Okonomimura and Mitaki-en.

5) River cruise at Osaka

Considered one of the most vibrant cities, Osaka is famed for its lively environment and mouthwatering delicacies. The best time to visit is late March or early April. Once landing at the Kansai International Airport, a vacationer can enjoy their holiday by visiting the main attractions, like Osaka Castle and Dotonbori.

Thanks to its panoramic view, travelers can enjoy local activities like exploring the bustling Kuromon Ichiba Market and river cruising along the Okawa River. Planning a 2 to 3-day trip to Osaka, a vacationer can book their stay at downtown's trendy hotels and indulge in local cuisines like takoyaki, okonomiyaki, and kushikatsu at street food stalls, and best-eating joints like Mizuno and Kani Doraku.

6) Ski at Hokkaido

Hokkaido, the northernmost island, is a must-see spring holiday destination in Japan, courtesy of its spectacular natural attractions. When hiring local transportation or pre-paid cabs from New Chitose Airport, the best time to visit is late April or early May. During this time, tourists can enjoy the main attractions, such as the vast fields of Shikisai-no-Oka and the majestic beauty of Shikisai Hill.

They can engage in activities like exploring Biei's charming beauty, skiing, Onsen (hot springs), enjoying a relaxing soak in the famous Noboribetsu hot springs, or staying at comfortable ryokans or motels with stunning mountain views. They can also savor these gastronomical delights in local delicacies like fresh seafood, spicy ramen, and tasty dairy products at the best diners like Ramen Yokocho and Nijo Market.

7) Sun-bask on the shorelines of Okinawa

Off-boarding at the Naha airport, Okinawa's gorgeous shorelines and rich history welcome avid travelers, making it an excellent destination year-round for all travel enthusiasts visiting Japan. Once here, travelers can explore the lively marine life at the Churaumi Aquarium and the Ryukyu culture of historical Shuri Castle.

They can rest and recoup at beachfront resorts like the Ritz-Carlton, Okinawa, or Halekulani, Okinawa, to experience the true essence of Okinawa, Japan. Visitors can also spoil their tastebuds with the local flavors of sample Okinawan soba, agu pork, goya champuru, and rafute pork.

These are the seven best things to do in Japan in 2024 that promise an array of unforgettable experiences for travel enthusiasts. So, avid travelers can start backpacking to enjoy their adventure-packed holiday.