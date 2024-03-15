6 Best treks in the world

Hiking the longest treks in the world is more than just traveling. There are countless treks in the world, each offering a unique combination of natural beauty and adventure. Trekking, undertaken as an exploration of visual elegance, scenic beauty, and adventurous terrains, usually takes 5–6 days to complete the basic treks in the world.

The best treks in the world range from the age-old Inca Trail in Peru to the spectacular Himalayan terrain in Nepal. The world is filled with awe-inspiring trekking destinations, irrespective of whether trekking fanatics seek the high-altitude trekking challenge or the tranquil coastal paths, there's a trek out there satiating all trekkers' souls.

Experiencing the best treks in the world is a form of walking that introduces any trekking enthusiast to a myriad of lifetime experiences. Each year, thousands of adventure seekers go trekking. The best treks in the world are speckled with a lot of beautiful places to scour.

"This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few destinations, let us know your opinion."

6 of the best treks in the world poking a trekker's adventurous soul

With proper preparation and an adventurous spirit, the best treks in the world offer the chance to connect directly with nature, push emotional boundaries, and create indelible memories.

Team Sportskeeda has curated an list of the six best treks in the world that are waiting to be explored and experienced.

Tour Du Mont Blanc, Europe

The Kesugi Ridge Trail, Alaska, USA

Torres Del Paine Circuit, Chile

The Santa Cruz Trek, Peru

The Machame Route, Tanzania

The Annapurna Circuit Trek, Nepal

1) Tour Du Mont Blanc, Europe

When talking of the best treks in the world, a trekking enthusiast can never refrain from mentioning Tour du Mont Blanc. This trek route, which is among the most popular and longest in Europe, passes through three of the most beautiful lands in Europe: France, Italy, and Switzerland.

While on the trek, the trekker will witness Mother Nature's beauty at its best. From unique mountainous terrains to stunning, sun-kissed valleys, a trekker will get to see some of Europe's most beautiful sites. Also, one will get a glimpse at Europe’s impressive glaciers.

The trail can be covered between 7 and 11 days, covering a total distance of 170km with 10 km of up-hills and down-hills—a perfect long vacation for an avid trekker.

2) The Kesugi Ridge Trail, Alaska, USA

The Kesugi Ridge Trail, passing through the Alaskan wilderness, is one of the best trails for trekkers to witness. Renowned as the second-tallest mountain, Denali, in the entire American continent, the mountain is 6.190 meters high, reportedly the world’s third-tallest peak.

While trekking, the expedition passes via the thick taiga woodlands and across the enormous tundra province. The stunning mountainous views, acting as the backdrop, are not something to miss. Also, during the ongoing trek of 3 to 4 days, anyone will come across some amazing glaciers, courtesy of the trail route they choose.

A perfect place to lose oneself in the Alaskan mountains' beauty, this trail will surely etch memories forever.

Read more: 6 best Spring destinations in the world to take a family vacation

3) Torres Del Paine Circuit, Chile

Patagonia, in Chile, known to have the best trekking areas in the world, is a beautiful region worth exploring for its most stunning natural scenes. Chile’s Torres del Paine, located in the mountain range of the Cordillera Paine, which is 8,200 feet above sea level, is a trek to remember for life.

Radiating the beauty of the place lies in the gushing rivers, bewitching glaciers, turquoise lakes, and gorgeous valleys. Best traversed during the day, this trek route can be completed within 5 to 9 days.

4) The Santa Cruz Trek, Peru

A perfect trek route for those individuals looking for an adventurous trekking experience can consider going on Peru's Santa Cruz Trek. Ideal for adventure-seeking trekkers, this route ought to test their limits.

Thanks to its beautiful panoramic views, this high-altitude trek amidst the mountains is nothing less than a lifetime venture. All along the way, dotted with Peru's tallest peaks, the terrain is eye-soothing.

The views, ornamented with Huascaran snow-capped mountains, the highest mountain range in Peru, are worth every effort. This trek can be completed in 3 to 4 days, and it also boasts dramatic valleys, turquoise lakes, and the best scenic views in the world.

Read more: 8 Best places to travel in March 2024

5) The Machame Route, Tanzania

Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro is not an uncommon location for many trekkers worldwide. However, only a handful know about the Machame trekking route. Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain peak in Africa, is a dormant volcano that rises to 4900 meters above sea level. It is not a part of any mountain range; it alone dominates the surrounding areas.

Thanks to the numerous trek routes leading to the summit of the mountain, the Machame route is the most preferred one. Simply glorified with scenic beauty, the trekking route, being a steep one, is also known as the 'whisky route.'

Undoubtedly, a tough trail worth trekking makes it the best trekking trail for adventure lovers. This high-altitude trail is a must-visit for all trekking enthusiasts, especially those opting for the Machame route. Estimated to take 6 to 7 days, the trekking trail, starting from the dense forest area, passes through the surrounding savannah area and breathtaking ice fields before reaching the endpoint.

6) The Annapurna Circuit Trek, Nepal

Trusted as one of the most trekked paths in the world, this trekking trail surrounding the Annapurna Massif, located in Nepal, is 5,416 meters in height and is one of the tallest peaks in the world.

The entire trek, being surrounded by the highest mountain ranges, provides an unbeatable experience for many trekkers worldwide.

Thanks to its forest area, the snake-trailed bird passes through the subtropical forests and thick pine groves, and the trekkers can reach the terraced rice fields. Further ahead on this trail, the trekkers can explore many waterfalls, mountain villages, cliffs, and narrow canyons.

This circuit trek is known as one of the longest routes, taking approximately 15–20 days to complete. Undoubtedly, embarking on this journey promises to be a truly unforgettable experience.

Read more: 7 Best Places to Visit in Summer 2024

With this interesting list of the six best treks in the world, it's time to plan for the next adventure. It's time to pack those rucksacks, lace up those trekking boots, and embark on an exciting outdoor adventure!