Family-owned Maryland seafood joint makes Derrick Henry stunning offer to join Ravens

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is set to become a free agent once the new league year begins early next month.

The 30-year-old bulldozer running back hasn't lost a step in production as he led the league in rush attempts last season while rushing for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Henry will have a lot of interest from teams this off-season, and the Ravens could be one of those teams. As free agency looms right around the corner, the city of Baltimore is lobbying for Henry to sign with the Ravens.

Former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III posted on X that Henry would fit their style and that he should be with Baltimore. Jimmy's Famous Seafood chimed in on the post and offered Henry a free supply of crabcakes for life if he signed with the Ravens.

"Wholeheartedly agree with on this match made in Smashmouth Heaven. In fact, we’ll offer free crabcakes for life if he signs with The @Ravens ! #CrabcakesAndFootball."

The last two players to receive free crabcakes for life from Jimmy's Famous Seafood were wide receivers Jeremy Maclin and Michael Crabtree. The restaurant gave the two free agents at the time the same offer, and after they signed with Baltimore, they got the special deal.

Would Derrick Henry be a good fit with the Baltimore Ravens?

Derrick Henry during Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry will have several options to choose from this off-season.

The Baltimore Ravens will be potential suitors for Henry. He would fit their scheme because of his bell-cow, hard-running style.

The Ravens also haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2014 when Justin Forsett ran for 1,266 yards. Henry rushed for 1,167 yards last season and has had five seasons where he's rushed for at least 1,000 yards.

The Ravens also have a lot of injuries at the running back position as players like J.K. Dobbins and Keaton Mitchell suffered season-ending injuries last season.

Adding Henry to the Ravens backfield would also put less pressure on Lamar Jackson, and he would likely stay in the pocket more without having to rely on his running as much.

Who do you think Derrick Henry will sign with this off-season during free agency?

