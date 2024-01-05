Is matcha tea and coconut milk the secret ingredient to better health?

Green tea powder called matcha tea has become popular because it's good for you. Matcha tea has a bunch of antioxidants and vitamins that can give you energy, help lose weight, make the heart healthier, boost the immune system and make the skin better.

People have started mixing matcha with coconut milk, making a thick, tasty drink that gives you the health bonuses of both things. Putting together matcha and coconut milk not only tastes amazing but might be a secret recipe for improving your health.

Keep reading to learn more about the potential wellness powers of matcha and coconut milk.

Here's why matcha tea and coconut milk is a great combo for health

1) Antioxidant power

Antioxidants protect cells from rogues called free radicals, which are unstable and create chaos, called oxidative stress. That's basically fast-forwarding you to old age and getting you get caught up in long-term health drama.

Here's where matcha green tea, which is like antioxidant central, comes in. A key player in the mix is this thing called Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG in short), which is linked to all kinds of health benefits.

When you sip this tea, you're soaking up the entire ground tea leaf - meaning you're loading up full-on antioxidant power.

2) Energy boost

Drinking matcha tea with coconut milk gives you energy that lasts. The green tea called matcha has caffeine, but it also has L-theanine, which helps you be calm.

Coconut milk gives you energy that lasts a long time. The fat in coconut milk means that the energy from matcha is released slowly. That gives you steady energy and focus for hours.

You avoid the energy crash from coffee or energy drinks. The L-theanine and coconut milk prevent the hyper feeling from caffeine alone.

3) Support weight-loss goals

Drinking matcha tea with coconut milk can help with losing extra weight. Matcha has compounds that give an energy boost and rev up metabolism.

Faster metabolism helps the body burn more calories. Matcha may also help burn fat. One study found that people burned more calories after drinking matcha compared to regular green tea.

Coconut milk is low in carbs and calories. It contains medium chain triglycerides. MCTs go straight from the gut to the liver. The body uses MCTs for energy, which can increase metabolism.

MCTs may help reduce appetite, so people eat less of it. Coconut milk adds creamy richness, which makes the matcha tea tasty without a lot of added calories.

4) Heart health

The green tea leaves used to make matcha are very good for heart health. Matcha has something called catechins, which can help lower cholesterol and blood pressure.

Coconut milk is also good for the heart. Iy has healthy fats, which are good for the heart. They are called medium chain triglycerides or MCTs, which can improve cholesterol level by raising good HDL cholesterol.

5) Immunity boost

This combo can level up your immune system. Matcha has got antioxidants known as catechins, and studies say that these catechins are superheroes when it comes to boosting the immune system.

Let's come to coconut milk. It has got antibacterial and antiviral brawn. Coconuts are loaded with something called lauric acid. This fatty acid is a serious hard-hitter against harmful bacteria, viruses and fungi, essentially, the lauric acid in coconut milk, which serves like an organic antibiotic.

It makes a protective barrier to keep you from catching some dangetous bugs.

6) Keeps skin health and beauty

Matcha tea is filled with antioxidants, which are straight-up useful for skin health and natural beauty.

It's packed with catechins. Research backs up that matcha can turn down the heat on inflammation and help keep acne breakouts in check.

Don't sleep on coconut milk either. Whether you're sipping it or slathering it on, coconut milk is useful for keeping the skin moisturized and hydrated.

Potential risks

Matcha tea has got caffeine, so if you're the type who can't handle much caffeine, you need to watch out when you're drinking matcha.

Too much of it could have you feeling all jittery, dealing with headaches or not being able to catch some snooze. Start off with just a little bit of matcha, and see how the body reacts with it before you go chugging down more.

So, here's the deal: for most people, matcha tea and coconut milk is a great combo – they're safe and good for health. But you need to be smart about it, especially if caffeine gets to you or if you deal with acid reflux.

Don't go all in at once on the matcha – start small, and if something doesn't feel right, drop it. It's all about listening to your body.