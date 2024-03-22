7 Best things to do when visiting Dubai 

Dubai is a multifaceted destination, balancing modernity and tradition. Travelers can immerse their souls in luxury, explore cultural treasures, and create indelible memories. The 'City of Gold' has an undeniable charm and exudes vibrant energy, presenting endless opportunities for artistic expression.

Acclaimed as a vacationer's paradise, a travel enthusiast can relax on the beach, wander in the desert, and enjoy a drink atop a skyscraper, all in a single day!

From soaring skyscrapers to golden desert landscapes, exploring the traditional souks, and skiing indoors, this place offers a bucketful of attractions and activities that cater to every visitor's taste.

Note: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few destinations, let us know your opinion.

The 7 amazing things to do when in Dubai

In this dazzling city, located in the United Arab Emirates, a travel buff is in for an extraordinary experience filled with richness, innovation, and cultural richness.

In this travel guide, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of seven activities a travel enthusiast can do while visiting Dubai, ensuring an unforgettable journey.

Get to know about local coffee culture

Enjoy the Dubai Creek cruise

Relax at the sun-kissed beaches

Experience the unparalleled Burj Khalifa

Engage in thrilling desert safari

Step back in time at the historic Bastakiya Quarter

Laze around the Old Dubai streets and Global Village

1) Get to know about local coffee culture

The Arab world is famous for its rich coffee culture, which includes traditional Turkish coffee and modern creations like grain-infused lattes.

The lanes and bylanes of Dubai are dotted with many cool, unique, artsy, and design-led coffee shops, edged with blooming gardens and outdoor spaces. It is hard for vacationers to miss out on any of these coffee joints.

Local cafes: The Grey, Nightjar Coffee, and Tom&Serg.

2) Enjoy the Dubai Creek cruise

In the past, Dubai Creek was a noted trade route connecting ports in the Arabian Gulf, offering a grand opportunity to witness the bustling Arab metropolis. An ardent adventurer can traverse the creek before dusk and hire an abra—a traditional wooden boat—for their personalized cruising experience.

Once in the middle of the creek, they can stop there for some time and relish the aura of the starlit, pink-hued sky. It is truly magical!

Read more: 7 Best honeymoon destinations in the world

3) Relax at the sun-kissed beaches

Dubai is famous for some great and uncrowded public beaches where tourists can relax beside the warm Arabian Sea and get a good sun-tan at no cost! These beaches, known for their white and sparkling sands and azure waters, with their sail-shaped silhouette, keep their promises with the mesmerizing views of the Arabian Gulf.

Additionally, most beachfronts offer fantastic showers and bathrooms, a handful of food stands and coffee shops, plus luxurious beachfront amenities.

Must-visit beaches: Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach.

4) Experience the unparalleled Burj Khalifa

The iconic Burj Khalifa stands as the tallest structure in the world, boasting an architectural marvel that offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Arabs' hometown.

To get the most out of it, one has to take the high-speed elevator to the observation deck on the 148th floor, where they can witness the spectacular cityscape and marvel at the impressive skyline.

Read more: 7 Best Places to Visit during Summer 2024

5) Engage in thrilling desert safari

Tour through the exhilarating desert safari in a 4x4, or go extreme off-roading in a dune buggy or on a quad bike in the Arabian Desert. At the traditional Beduoin-style camp, visitors can partake in thrilling activities like dune bashing, camel riding, and sandboarding before enjoying a stunning sunset view.

One can also book the package that includes sandboarding, camel riding, an Arab dinner, and entertainment under the starry desert sky.

6) Step back in time at the historic Bastakia Quarter

An avid traveler and explorer of age-old glories can step back in time and wander through the charming lanes of the historic Bastakia Quarter, also known as the Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood.

Once there, they can admire the well-preserved wind tower houses, visit art galleries, and explore the Dubai Museum, housed in the Al Fahidi Fort.

Read more: Top 10 places to visit in the world

7) Laze around the Old Dubai streets and Global Village

The vibrant tapestry of cultures at Global Village, a sprawling multicultural festival park that showcases a diverse array of pavilions representing different countries, is yet another most-toured place for global travelers.

Wandering in old streets, sikkas (alleys), and souks, which are swarming with daily activities, the nooks and corners are dotted with authentic global cuisine and unique souvenir shops. One can also enjoy live entertainment and cultural performances and relish a piping-hot cup of chai with the locals.

Read more: 8 Best places to travel in March 2024

By partaking in these seven amazing activities, a travel enthusiast can embark on a journey that seizes the essence of Dubai's magnetism and leaves them with treasured memories to last a lifetime.