Following 'Predators' Marvel Comics brings back Xenomorphs with Aliens #1 relaunch: Details explored

We've all seen Xenomorphs in the spectacular Alien movie franchise. Well, the alien species is now making their way towards comic books after the successful live-action movies.

For the unacquainted, Xenomorphs are the alien species hailing from the planet Xenomorph Prime. These aliens are considered to be among the deadliest ones, and they require a human host for the reproduction process. Moreover, the external appearance of a Xenomorph depends on the type of host in which the embryo is inserted.

Members of this alien species possess great intellect. For instance, they have the ability to adapt quickly depending on the circumstances. However, a Xenomorph's intelligence level cannot be compared to that of a human and Yautja, otherwise recognized as Predators.

Now, the deadliest Xenomorphs are going to make their Marvel debut. Let's explore the details without further ado.

Xenomorphs gets featured in Alien #1 relaunch comic book series

Cover by Bjorn Barends (Image via Marvel)

The upcoming horror/ sci-fi series was ideated by writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson, the Eisner nominated writer. He has enriched the genre with many spine-tingling comic books, including Extreme Carnage, Marvel Zombies Resurrection, Venom, and more. Now, with Alien #1, he is all set to give readers the opportunity to explore Alien Mythos in a brand new comic book series.

The comic book series will see some terrifying but brilliant artwork by newcomer artist Julius Ohta. The story is a perfect fit for the horror-thriller genre of comic book because it will bring forth a few shocking revelations related to alien mythology.

Speaking about the new alien saga, Johnson said:

"Writing Season 1 of Marvel’s ALIEN was a horror fanboy’s dream come true. We got to tell exactly the story we wanted to tell, bringing horrific new species of Xenomorph to life while also exploring the themes of family and corporate distrust that are such a crucial part of the films. And as much as I loved our Season 1, we’re outdoing it in every way in the new series."

In continuation to that, he also mentioned how incredible it was to work with an artist like Julius Ohta. As per Johnson, words are not enough to describe Julius's talent.

"Julius Ohta is exceeding all expectations as series artist. Every background, every facial expression and emotion, and of course, all the environmental creepiness and full-on body horror is lovingly rendered by Julius, who is at the absolute top of his game right now."

Scheduled to release in August, Aliens #1 will undoubtedly exceed everyone's expectations.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee