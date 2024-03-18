Harry Potter star reveals rejecting “half a million” worth Marvel role, here’s why

When one takes names like Harry Potter and Marvel together, it's bound to bring the majority to all ears. This is what happened when Miriam Margolyes, renowned for her role as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter series, recently made headlines with a surprising revelation.

The acclaimed English and Australian actress, despite her success in various projects, turned down a lucrative offer worth "half a million" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Notably, in her candid memoir, Oh Miriam, and an interview with News.com.au, Margolyes disclosed her reasons for declining a role in an upcoming Marvel show.

Regarding the amount offered by the production giant, Margolyes said:

So I just said, ‘well, I want a million pounds ($1.2 million)’ and they said, ‘you can have half a million’, and I said, ‘no, I don’t want to do it’, so it just stopped. Really it’s a story about my own greed rather than anything else."

Why did Miriam Margolyes turn down the Marvel role?

According to Miriam, the Marvel show offered to her centered around witches. Therefore, this project was likely the Agatha series expanding the MCU's exploration of magical themes. The show's theme was the primary concern for the Harry Potter actress. This is because the Australian actress had reservations regarding witchcraft roles due to her past Harry Potter experience.

Furthermore, another reason for her refusal was her reluctance to live in America, where the project was to be filmed. Notably, her decision was firm even after being offered a substantial sum of half a million dollars. However, she humorously noted that her greed led her to demand a million pounds. But, the counteroffer ended the negotiation.

"They contacted me and said, ‘we’re doing a story about witches’. I thought, ‘oh god, not witches again, because I’ve done that with Harry Potter... I don’t like America and I didn’t want to be in Georgia for four months," Margolyes said.

Why Miriam Margolyes could have made a good Agatha Harkness

Agatha Harkness, a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), debuted in the Disney+ series WandaVision. Portrayed by Kathryn Hahn, Agatha is a powerful and ancient witch who becomes entangled with Wanda Maximoff. Her character is known for her charisma and mischievous nature, which, in turn, adds depth to the show's storyline.

Notably, Agatha initially presents herself as a nosy neighbor named Agnes in the sitcom-style reality Wanda creates but is later revealed to be a manipulative and cunning sorceress with her agenda.

As for Miriam Margolyes, she is an accomplished British-Australian actress known for her versatility and her roles in both comedic and dramatic projects. Margolyes has a strong screen presence and a knack for portraying complex characters. These attributes could have made Margolyes a good fit for the role of Agatha Harkness.

Furthermore, the Harry Potter actor's ability to blend humor with a sense of menace would align well with the character's traits. However, it must be noted that Kathryn Hahn's portrayal of Agatha Harkness was well-received. Still, it's certainly interesting to imagine how different actresses like Margolyes might have interpreted the role.