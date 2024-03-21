“It’s a story about connection,” Billy Magnussen teases plot details for Lilo & Stitch remake

Fans of Lilo & Stitch have riveting news in store as revealed by Billy Magnussen. Recently, GamesRadar+ interviewed Magnussen about his role as the antagonist, Ben Brandt, in Doug Liman's Road House.

During the interview, they also questioned Magnussen about his involvement in the Lilo & Stitch remake and how it compares to the original.Notably, in the 2002 remake, Billy Magnussen plays Pleakley, who is an anxious and quirky alien sent to Earth to recapture Stitch.

In his statement, Billy Magnussen highlighted that comparing different art pieces, like the Lilo & Stitch remake to the original didn’t seem fair. Furthermore, he expressed his admiration for the original film and his enjoyment of working on the remake. However, what particularly garnered attention was his Lilo & Stitch story tease.

Magnussen describes the story as one about connection and a child's quest for friendship. He emphasized the importance of approaching such a project with love and feels grateful and honored to be involved in the Lilo & Stitch remake.

"I don't think you can compare pieces of art to each other. I adored working with everyone in this. Rideback was the producing house making this film, and I did Aladdin with them.

"Again, it's a story about connection and a kid trying to find a friend, and all you can do is approach a project like that with love. I am so grateful and honored to be a part of that project," Magnussen said.

All to know about the Lilo & Stitch remake

The remake of Lilo & Stitch experienced delays due to Hollywood strikes in 2023. Strikes involved the Writers Guild of America (May-September 2023) and Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (July-November 2023).

After the strikes concluded, filming resumed in Hawaii, indicating progress in the production schedule despite earlier controversies and setbacks. Additionally, the movie will be released in June 2024 on Disney+ reportedly.

Not only the filming delays, but the casting process too faced controversies. This is because of colorism accusations in casting Sydney Agudong as Nani Pelekai and the recasting of David Kawena's role due to Kahiau Machado's past use of a racial slur.

However, the first look at the live-action movie, as seen in set photos from Hawaii, showcases the film's main characters.

A young girl, presumably Lilo, is pictured with a miniature pink convertible. Additionally, Stitch appears behind the wheel of this vehicle and looks very similar to his animated version.

The film, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo in her debut role and features Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch, reprising his role from the 2002 animated film. The cast also includes notable actors like Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Sydney Agudong, and others.

Notably, the story, inspired by the original animated movie, focuses on the unique bond between a young girl and an alien. The film is part of a broader Disney franchise, including sequels, TV specials and spinoffs.