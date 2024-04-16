Keanu Reeves joins the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Shadow

As sources have informed The Hollywood Reporter, Keanu Reeves will join the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, wherein he'll be voicing the famous character, Shadow. The casting of Keanu Reeves as Shadow appears strategic, as it leverages Reeves' iconic status in the film industry to enhance the character's appeal.

In the movie John Wick fame, Reeves' character Shadow is introduced as a creation of Dr. Robotnik, who Jim Carrey will play. Moreover, this backstory aligns with the narrative from the games where Robotnik uses Shadow in his schemes against Sonic.

The origin of Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

A still of Shadow from Sonic the Hedgehog 2. (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Shadow the Hedgehog is a character from Sonic the Hedgehog, a video game series, Sonic Adventure 2. He resembles Sonic but has a darker and more brooding personality. Sega designed him as an "anti-Sonic" with similar abilities, such as incredible speed and the power to use Chaos Emeralds to manipulate time and space.

Dr. Gerald Robotnik, the grandfather of Sonic's nemesis Dr. Eggman, created Shadow. He intended Shadow to be the "Ultimate Lifeform," endowed with immense power and immortality. Shadow's backstory includes themes of tragedy and loss, significantly shaped by his relationship with Maria Robotnik, Gerald’s granddaughter.

Additionally, Shadow often finds himself grappling with his identity and purpose. He conflicts with Sonic and others but sometimes helps them, too. Unlike the cheerful and carefree Sonic, Shadow is serious, often aggressive, and driven by revenge, loyalty, and a quest for self-discovery.

What is Sonic the Hedgehog 3 about?

A poster of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is an upcoming film and the third installment in the Sonic the Hedgehog film series. It follows the events of the previous movies. Although the producers have not fully disclosed specific plot details, the film is expected to continue Sonic's adventures.

The movie will likely kick off with Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles teaming up from the beginning, as Sonic 2 ended with it. Moreover, the concept of Super Sonic, powered by the Chaos Emeralds, which was introduced at the end of Sonic 2, could also play a significant role. This transformation could bring new abilities and challenges into the storyline.

The mid-credits scene from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 revealed Shadow the Hedgehog. Therefore, it could set him up as the main antagonist for the third film. Additionally, the introduction of Shadow paves the way for other characters from the games, like Rouge the Bat. As Shadow's longtime partner and another antihero, Rouge's inclusion could add more depth and intrigue to the plot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback