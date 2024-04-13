Sonic the Hedgehog 3 teaser at CinemaCon confirms Jim Carrey’s return

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024, in theaters. However, recently, the teaser for the film was shown at the presentation at CinemaCon, and it was confirmed that Jim Carrey will again appear as Dr.Robotnik. The story depicts Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles uniting their forces to end Shadow's rampage plans.

He is an ex-prisoner who managed to escape from the military and now destroys the city. As for Shadow, he is trying to vindicate his friend's dying wish to find "The Fleetway Emerald," an ancient mythological artifact. The teaser trailer also showed that the popular theme "Live and Learn" features again, which was originally introduced in Sonic Adventure.

This was officially revealed at CinemaCon, where a short video featuring a heavier-than-usual Dr. Robotnik making a quip about carbohydrates was displayed to the audience. Fans are looking forward to seeing how the movie will pan out with the comeback of Jim Carrey in the movie, which is one of the most-awaited sequels.

Jim Carrey to return as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Jim Carrey will be making a comeback as Dr. Robotnik, alias Eggman, in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie. Dr. Robotnik, portrayed by Carrey, is a fan-favorite character in the Sonic universe, and he will probably be one of the main characters in the third film.

The character has had a total makeover with a sizable weight gain, bringing him more in line with his classic video game appearance. It was this change in regular shape that endowed him with the nickname "Eggman."

The film has been made by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Hitoshi Okuno. In the first place, news about Carrey's return was teased on social media with a teaser that had the evil laugh of Dr. Robotnik.

What other characters are confirmed to appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will have a familiar cast of video game characters. Among the already-announced characters are Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Dr. Robotnik, and Shadow the Hedgehog. Meanwhile, Alyla Browne is playing Maria Robotnik, who is the granddaughter of Professor Gerald Robotnik and cousin of Dr. Eggman.

The personality plays an important role in the origin of Shadow the Hedgehog. Some other characters that may appear in the movie are Amy Rose, a much-loved character who has a massive fan base and is known for her crush on Sonic.

Another inclusion is Big the Cat, a staple in the Sonic franchise that hadn't been featured in the first two movies. Jorma Taccone has been cast as Big the Cat, and many fans of the title are waiting for how he will make the character alive.

When is Sonic the Hedgehog 3 set to release?

As mentioned, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024. The movie is currently in the post-production stage, and live-action filming was conducted in November 2023, and animation filming in September 2023.

Characters from the Sonic franchise, such as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Dr. Robotnik, and Shadow the Hedgehog, will be the main focus of the movie. The movie is planned to continue the storyline from the previous films.

It is expected that its plot will also be based on different dimensions of Sonic games, including Shadow's motorcycle combat. The movie is being produced by Sega Sammy Group, Original Film, Marza Animation Planet, and Blur Studio and will be distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Wait for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to get to Paramount Plus after its theater run, which should be around January 2025.