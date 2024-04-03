Lynda Carter responds to Wonder Woman 3 getting slashed

In a recent interview, actress Lynda Carter addressed the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3. Carter, who herself played the superhero character in 1975, got candid in the interview, saying that the film will only happen if there is enough pressure from fans.

Carter has been a huge part of Wonder Woman's history and has also appeared in Gal Gadot's DCEU films, with her also slated to appear in the third movie.

With the DC film universe being restarted by James Gunn, it meant that sequels like Wonder Woman 3, which were part of the old DC Extended Universe, were canceled to make room for the new batch of movies.

Lynda Carter thinks DC "doesn't have the mind" to do Wonder Woman 3

Talking to Yahoo Entertainment, Lynda Carter went on to be honest about her reaction to Wonder Woman 3 being canceled. The actress responded by saying that she thinks that DC just "doesn't have the mind" to make the film right now, which she doesn't understand.

In the interview, Carter also spoke about how she thinks that Wonder Woman is a way different character than other superheroes out there. This is what she said in the interview:

“I don’t think they want to do it unless there’s enough pressure from fans. I just don’t think they have the mind to do it. And I don’t understand that, because it seems to me that Wonder Woman is different from other characters. She’s not just a superhero. Her whole thing is about peaceful solutions. She’s not aggressive to be aggressive. It’s a different story. It’s about inner strength, outer strength. I don’t know why they tabled it, because it’s a great franchise.”

Carter praised both director Patty Jenkins and actor Gal Gadot, adding that her interest in the show “had peaked when they came on the scene.”

“I have to give a lot of credit to Patty and Gal because the interest in my show had peaked when they came on the scene. [Their vision] was intentional - and how I played the character was intentional. To be good, kind, strong and do everything for the right reasons. Even when she was angry, she was angry at the right people.”

Lynda Carter was also expected to appear in Wonder Woman 3, as the actress showed up at the end of Wonder Woman 1984 as Asteria, teasing a team-up between her and Gadot's DC superhero. However, those plans won't be moving forward.

Wonder Woman prequel series in development at DC Studios

With Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward in the DCU, James Gunn's new universe will feature a brand new look at the Amazonians. For the new cinematic universe's first phase, Gods and Monsters, we will be receiving Paradise Lost, a TV show based on the Amazonians of Themyscira that will be set before the birth of Wonder Woman. With Gal Gadot also not set to return as Wonder Woman in the future, this will be a reboot of the character.

The DCU will also be casting new roles for characters like Batman and Superman, with the latter set to be portrayed by David Corenswet next year in his own film directed by James Gunn. It's only a while before we receive a new Wonder Woman as well.