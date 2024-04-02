Marvel actor Michael Stuhlbarg attacked with a rock by homeless man

A homeless man, later identified as Xavier Israel, attacked Hollywood actor Michael Stuhlbarg in New York City with a rock at around 7:45 pm on Sunday, March 31, 2024. The actor, who played the role of Dr. Nicodemus West in Marvel's Doctor Strange, was hit on the back of his neck but received no serious injury.

The 55-year-old actor is currently working on a new Broadway show by Rupert Goold called Patriots. He performed in the show's first preview in Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Monday after being attacked in Central Park on Sunday evening.

The New York City Police Department shared what happened in a statement with multiple media outlets. They said that the actor was jogging near East 90th and East Side at around 7:45 pm when a homeless man, identified as 27-year-old Israel, attacked him. Xavier hit the actor in the back of his neck, causing an abrasion.

Michael Stuhlbarg chased the attacker on foot out of the park in the direction of two police officers. NYPD units took charge and apprehended the man near the Russian consulate. Stuhlbarg reportedly declined to receive medical assistance.

Michael Stuhlbarg's attacker has a history of felonies

The homeless man, 27-year-old Xavier Isreal, who attacked Michael Stuhlbarg, was previously charged and convicted of unprovoked assaults. One of these attacks, from January 2022, was recorded on a CCTV camera. Israel was seen attacking a man who was trying to give him his coat. After attacking the man, Israel dragged him around and stole his wallet.

He was sentenced to two years of jail in October 2023 for that attack. He was also prosecuted for another assault and a robbery, all of which took place in January 2022.

The reason behind attacking the actor is unclear, Israel has been taken into police custody and charged with assault.

Michael Stuhlbarg performed on stage the day after the attack

Michael Stuhlbarg has gained prominence for his lead performance in the 2009 film, A Serious Man, directed by the Coen Brothers. He is also known for his impactful performances in films and shows like Doctor Strange, Broadwalk Empire, and Call Me By Your Name.

He has twice been nominated for Emmy Awards for his performances in the limited series Dopesick and The Looming Tower. The actor has several theater credits for his work over the last three decades and has even received a Tony nomination for his work on the 2005 Broadway show The Pillowman.

One day after the attack, the Call Me By Your Name actor was back on stage for the preview of the upcoming production Patriots at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The play written by Peter Morgan and directed by Rupert Goold, opens on April 22, 2024.

The production company of his latest play Patriots, wrote about Michael Shuhlbarg's condition after the attack.

“The entire Patriots company fully supports Mr. Stuhlbarg, who feels fine and is looking forward to performing on stage tonight,” they said.

Patriots is a well-received British play, written for Broadway by Peter Morgan, who is the creator and primary writer of The Crown, and is being directed by Rupert Goold, who has previously had two Tony nominations for Ink and King Charles III.

Michael Stuhlbarg plays a Russian business tycoon Boris A. Berezovsky who reigned in the post-Soviet period and helped Vladimir Putin rise to power. Berezovsky had a bitter fallout with Putin and later died in exile.

The role of Vladimir Putin is being played by Will Keen, whose performance for the same role in London theatre won him the Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a play last year. The show will run from April 22, 2024, through June 23, 2024.