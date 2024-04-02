A Gentleman in Moscow episode 1 recap: Does Alexander Rostov have a sister? Explained 

A Gentleman in Moscow episode 1, which aired on March 29, 2024, unfolded many key events, including the revelation that Alexander has a sister named Helena.

Set in post-revolutionary Russia, A Gentleman in Moscow follows the story of aristocrat Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov, who returns to Russia from Paris and finds himself under house arrest in the Metropol hotel.

It is a British television miniseries based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Amor Towles. Directed by BAFTA Award-winner Sam Miller, the show is available to stream on Showtime and Paramount+.

The bond between Alexander Rostov and his sister plays a significant role in A Gentleman in Moscow

In A Gentleman in Moscow episode 1, it is revealed that Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov has a sister named Helena. Their aristocratic upbringing includes them taking part in social visits to nearby estates by horse-drawn troika or sleigh.

Alexander Rostov, brother of Helena Rostov (Image via Instagram/@showtime)

When they both face difficulties, Grand Duke Demidov, their father’s comrade in the cavalry, advises young Alexander to stay strong for his sister. The bond between the Rostov siblings plays a significant role in the narrative. Her memories serve as an emotional anchor for Alexander, influencing his decisions, reflections, and interactions.

During his house arrest, the Count also thinks about and recounts sentimental items, including a pair of scissors that once belonged to his sister, Helena. These personal artifacts serve as constant reminders of their entangled lives.

Although Helena does not directly appear in the show, her presence is significant in the Count’s memories and reflections. Her absence becomes a powerful narrative thread, emphasizing the impact of family ties and representing resilience, loyalty, and love.

What else happened in A Gentleman in Moscow episode 1?

In A Gentleman in Moscow episode 1, titled A Master of Circumstance, Count Alexander Rostov faces a Bolshevik tribunal in 1917. He is sentenced to an indefinite house arrest in the Hotel Metropol Moscow. Although he lives in the old servants’ quarters, he uses the hotel’s amenities.

A curious young girl named Nina Kulikova introduces him to hidden passages within the hotel. Prince Nikolai Petrov suggests he flee the country, but he refuses. Eventually, Petrov’s plans are discovered in A Gentleman in Moscow episode 1, and he meets a tragic fate.

The cast of A Gentleman in Moscow

The main cast of A Gentleman in Moscow includes Ewan McGregor as Count Alexander Rostov, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Anna Urbanova, Fehinti Balogun as Mikhail “Mishka” Mindich, Daniel Cerqueria as Vasily, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Emily Zhukovsky, Johnny Harris as Osip Glebnikov and Leah Harvey as Marina Samarova.

John Heffernan appears as “The Bishop” Leplevsky, Paul Ready as Prince Nikolai Petrov, Lyès Salem as Andrey Duras, Anastasia Hille as Olga, and Jason Forbes as Nachevko.

The series also features guest actors like Emil Hostina as Vyshinsky, Steve Furst as Ignatov, Spike Leighton as Gleb, Penny Downe as The Countess, Alexa Goodall as Nina Kulikova, Lily Newark as Helena, Matilda Hunt as Young Helena, Sky Frances as chef de Partie, Divian Ladwa as Yaroslav and Dee Ahluwalia as Audrius.

Where to watch A Gentleman in Moscow?

A Gentleman in Moscow episode 1 premiered on Friday, March 29, 2024. It is available to stream on Paramount Plus in the UK, Canada, and Australia. In the United States, the series is available to stream on Paramount Plus with showtime.

The runtime for each episode of the series is approximately 45 minutes. The remaining episodes will be released every Friday, with the last episode set to be released on May 17, 2024.