How many episodes are there in A Gentleman in Moscow? Full release schedule explored

A Gentleman in Moscow is an upcoming period drama series that will stream on Paramount+. The British series is based on the famous novel of the same name by author Amor Towles and consists of eight episodes.

The show is directed by Sam Miller and features the real-life couple Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the main roles. Ewan McGregor plays the role of Count Alexander Rostov, a Russian aristocrat sentenced to house arrest in the Metropol Hotel. Meanwhile, Mary Elizabeth Winstead portrays, Anna Urbanova, a prominent actress who is also Alexander's eventual love interest.

A Gentleman in Moscow: Complete Release Schedule

A Gentleman in Moscow will premiere its first episode on Paramount+ on Friday, March 29, 2024, in the US. However, this release date is only for the subscribers of SHOWTIME plan. Without this plan, one can stream the first episode on the platform on Sunday, March 31, 2024. For television viewers, the series will air on the same day (March 31) at 9 pm ET via the Showtime TV channel.

While the details about each episode have not been revealed by Paramount yet, the first episode is reportedly titled A Master of Circumstance. Here is the complete release schedule for all eight episodes of the upcoming period drama series:

Episode 1 - March 29, 2024

Episode 2 - April 5, 2024

Episode 3 - April 12, 2024

Episode 4 - April 19, 2024

Episode 5 - April 26, 2024

Episode 6 - May 3, 2024

Episode 7 - May 10, 2024

Episode 8 - May 17, 2024

More about A Gentleman in Moscow

The official trailer of A Gentleman in Moscow dropped on March 5. It shows Alexander Ilych Rostov, a Russian aristocrat being sentenced to house arrest in the Metropol Hotel, following the Bolshevik Revolution. The protagonist receives life imprisonment, even though, unlike many others in the same situation, he does not get death penalty.

The plot follows his life after the verdict as Count Alexander is required to remain within the Metropol Hotel, where he eventually makes new acquaintances, falls in love, and embarks on a self-discovery journey.

Emmy award recipient, Ewan McGregor, and his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play the lead roles as mentioned earlier. Alexa Goodall (best known for Lockwood & Co) will play Nina, a young girl who develops an interesting friendship with Alexander.

Other cast members include:

Johnny Harris as Osip Glebnikov

Beau Gadsdon as Sofia

Leah Harvey as Marina Samarova

John Heffernan as "The Bishop" Leplevsky

Paul Ready as Prince Nikolai Petrov

Lyès Salem as Andrey Duras

Fehinti Balogun as Mikhail "Mishka" Mindich

Björn Hlynur Haraldsson as Emily

Zhukovsky, Dee Ahluwalia as Audrius

Anastasia Hille as Olga

Jason Forbes as Nachevko.

The series has been adapted for the screen by Ben Vanstone and Nessah Muthy. Amor Towles, Tom Harper, Xavier Marchand, and Ewan McGregor also serve as executive producers for this project.

A Gentleman in Moscow will be streaming on Paramount+ from March 29, 2024 onwards.