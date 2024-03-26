A Gentleman in Moscow: What to expect from the Paramount+ series? Explored

A Gentleman in Moscow promises to be a fascinating story about a Russian Count banished to a hotel for life. The story is set against the backdrop of the Bolshevik Revolution. Ewan McGregor plays Count Alexander Rostov, a charming and well-mannered gentleman, punished to a life of confinement, in times of social and political upheaval.

The upcoming Paramount+ TV with Showtime series also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Johnny Harris, Leah Harvey, and Beau Gadson in prominent roles. The eight-part mini-series will be released on Friday, March 29, 2024, with new episodes every week.

Which book is A Gentleman in Moscow based on?

The series is based on a 2016 novel of the same name by Amor Towles and revolves around a Russian count put under house arrest in a hotel attic. The book was among the New York Times bestsellers when it was released and received favorable reviews.

It was on the bestseller list for over 40 weeks, received wide critical praise, and was featured in several Best Books of the Year lists.

What is A Gentleman in Moscow TV mini-series about? Plot explored

Still of Ewan McGregor from A Gentleman in Moscow(Image via Showtime Official Youtube Channel)

It is set in Moscow, around the Bolshevik Revolution, when Alexander Rostow is arrested for writing counter-revolutionary poems. By the courtesy of a few powerful friends, he is spared from execution. But he is condemned to life imprisonment inside a hotel.

Count Rostow is a man of strong belief. He is always composed and is a perfect gentleman. Rostow spends decades in this hotel but never loses his refined manners. His time in the grand Hotel Metropol leads to interesting encounters and charming conversations.

This unique setting is aided by the themes of freedom and hope and is told through intriguing characters, captivating scenes, and smart dialogues.

What to expect from A Gentleman in Moscow TV mini-series?

Still of Mary Elizabeth Winstead from A Gentleman in Moscow(Image via Showtime Official Youtube Channel)

The show looks visually stunning in the trailer, with elements of suspense, drama, comedy, and political intrigue. Here's what fans can expect from the series.

1) Suspense

Still from A Gentleman in Moscow trailer(Image via Showtime Official Youtube Channel)

The Russian Revolution was one of the most important events in the history of the world. It marked an end to the reign of the Romanovs and the beginning of socialist rule under Vladimir Lenin.

The revolution flipped the country's politics, not just with the hammer and sickle, but also with gunpowder and bullets. The powerful lost power, and the aristocracy became a symbol of vulgar opulence, class oppression, and corruption.

The story about a noble aristocrat set in that era is bound to give the audience elements of suspense. One wrong move or word can become a matter of life and death.

2) Playful relationships (young girl helping him escape the hotel)

Still from A Gentleman in Moscow trailer(Image via Showtime Official Youtube Channel)

The trailer also featured Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Beau Gadson, Leah Harvey, etc, as characters who would encounter Rostow in his imprisonment. The unusual relationships the protagonist builds with the people around him will be a source of interest for the viewers.

The trailer showed a young girl helping Rostow escape from the hotel. Would they succeed or end up in front of a firing squad?

3) Plot twist (Entry of the actress)

Still of Mary Elizabeth Winstead from A Gentleman in Moscow(Image via Showtime Official Youtube Channel)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Anna Urbanova, an actress who 'stars in bad movies', as said by one of the characters in the trailer. She catches Rostow's attention upon her arrival at The Metropol Hotel. The diva and the prisoner incite steamy stares and flirtatious exchanges. During his confinement at the Metropol, her presence stir things around.

4) Meaning and Symbolism

Still from A Gentleman in Moscow trailer(Image via Showtime Official Youtube Channel)

"They can take away everything, but they can't take away who you are."

When a nation adopts a new ideology and undergoes a socio-political transition, new symbols of unity are simultaneously created. This story, spanning over three decades primarily, revolves around the protagonist's struggle to preserve his identity against those who want to erase it.

5) Comedy

Still from A Gentleman in Moscow trailer(Image via Showtime Official Youtube Channel)

What happens when the world you were born into becomes nothing more than a memory? In A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles uses subtle moments of clever comedy to elevate the humane drama. The trailer promises to be an honest attempt to bring the brilliant book to life.

A Gentleman in Moscow will be released on Paramount+ on March 29, 2024.