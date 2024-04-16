Marvel artist Jeffrey Veregge passes away at 50

Jeffrey Veregge, a renowned cover artist for Marvel Comics, IDW Publishing and Valiant Comics, has died at the age of 50 due to a heart attack compounded by a severe battle with lupus.

The news of Jeffrey Veregge's death was announced by his wife Christina on Saturday, April 13, 2024, through a Facebook post.

In her post, she described the family's shock and immense grief as they faced this tragic loss. Moreover, she also detailed the ailing health of Jeffrey and how he battled lupus heroically for 1025 days, spending 925 of those in the hospital.

The post read:

"We're heartbroken to share the devastating news that our beloved Jeffrey passed away unexpectedly this morning from a heart attack. Our family is in shock and trying to process this unimaginable pain. For 1025 days he fought lupus like the superhero we knew him to be."

It further stated:

"The strength, faith, determination and courage he showed while being in the hospital for a total of 925 days was an inspiration to us all. He fought so hard for his family and his 3 children who were his absolute pride and joy will be missed more than words can express. This world was a better place because of him. Please keep us in your prayers as we grieve this indescribable loss. We love you all"

How Jeffrey Veregge merged Native American heritage with Pop Culture in Marvel and other works

Veregge's career was marked by his unique Salish Geek style, which blended his Native American heritage with contemporary pop culture, producing visually striking artwork.

His contributions include cover artworks that are appreciated globally, and his legacy includes installations at prestigious locations like the New York City Smithsonian and Seattle's Climate Pledge Area. Veregge also notably worked on the Red Wolf series, Marvel's first Native American hero.

"As a native, I'm really excited to see that he can do things, he can figure out things and stand with Captain America, and hold his own in this universe..." he said.

Not only Marvel, Jeffrey has also created artwork for Star Trek, featured in various official Star Trek merchandise and publications.

Notably, Marvel Studios also expressed deep sorrow upon learning of Jeffrey Veregge's death. The company praised his unique and impactful form-line artwork that brilliantly integrated pop culture with traditional themes, ensuring his influence on Marvel and beyond would endure.

As we mourn the loss of Jeffrey, his spirit will forever continue to live through his indelible contributions to the world of art.

