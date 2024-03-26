Marvel Insider stirs up controversy after suggesting Tony Stark & Peter Parker will return

The Twitter user @MyTimetoShineHello, who is a Marvel insider, has stirred controversy by diving fans with a plotline. This plotline is related to renowned MCU characters Tony Stark and Peter Parker, also known as Iron Man and Spider-Man, respectively. Undoubtedly, both the characters have a stellar fandom, so naturally, fans get invested with their names involved.

According to information shared by the Twitter user, Iron Man and Spider-Man will "meet again in [Avengers:] Secret Wars," which is slated for a 2027 release. However, this information hasn't sparked a united fan sentiment as they are evidently divided.

Expand Tweet

Iron Man and Spider-Man's reported reunion by Marvel Insider received a divided fan sentiment

The fan sentiment towards the potential plotline of Tony Stark and Peter Parker meeting again in Avengers: Secret Wars is quite mixed. Some fans are excited about the emotional impact of this reunion.

This is because a fan is particularly intrigued by the possibility of Tony being the only one to remember Peter. The sentiment indicates a strong attachment to their relationship, as seen in previous Marvel films.

@Trizzy on X wrote:

"It’s gonna hit different when Tony is the only one to remember Peter,"

While some fans are excited, others express skepticism and disinterest in the news. More so, some fans also questioned the likelihood of Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role as Iron Man due to financial and personal reasons.

@WarSlayer on X opined:

No they won’t they can’t afford RDJ money anymore NOR would he return he’s basically said he wouldn’t return DUH

On the other hand, others express doubt about the credibility of the news. This is possibly due to past rumors that didn't pan out, such as the mention of The Amazing Spiderman 3 by the Marvel Insider.

There’s a sense of weariness or indifference from a few fans, possibly stemming from overexposure to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or disbelief in the rumor's authenticity.

@RejectedScooper on X said:

I just hope it isn’t a cash grab

How many times have Iron Man and Spider-Man met in MCU films?

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man (Tony Stark) and Spider-Man (Peter Parker) have met and interacted in four films. Here's a breakdown of their encounters:

1) Captain America: Civil War (2016): Tony Stark recruits Peter Parker to join his team, marking their first meeting.

2) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): Stark appears in various scenes, acting as a mentor to Peter Parker.

3) Avengers: Infinity War (2018): They fight alongside each other against Thanos and his forces.

4) Avengers: Endgame (2019): They reunite during the final battle against Thanos and share a poignant moment.

As per the official information from Marvel, Avengers: Secret Wars is set to release in theaters on May 7, 2027.