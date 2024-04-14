Mary Jane fame Kirsten Dunst on Spider-Man 4 rumors: “Leave things when they were good”

Fans of the arachnid superhero are looking forward to a Spider-Man 4 movie, and the media is looking for confirmation from some of the concerned individuals. As such, rumors about Spider-Man 4 are rife, with both director Sam Raimi and Mary Jane actor Kirsten Dunst showing interest in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 for a long time.

However, in a recent interview with Indiewire, Kirsten Dunst questioned the need to have another Spider-Man movie after such a long time.

"I don't know, you are really putting yourself out there in a way that...let's maybe leave things when they were good," she said.

The Oscar-nominated actor has won hearts with her straight and honest response to questions in recent times. Speaking with different media houses about her work, she was promoting her latest project, Alex Garland's Civil War, in which she plays a photojournalist.

Kirsten Dunst does not think Spider-Man 4 needs to be made

Kirsten believes in leaving the movie at a good stage (Image via YouTube@Sony Pictures)

When asked whether she wanted to do another Spider-Man movie, Kirsten Dunst wondered about the need to do the movie.

"I don't think we need that. I don't know. It was so long ago. I just don't know how they would, what the story would be," she replied.

She further insisted that her desire to do the movie would depend on the script. However, she felt it was better to leave the story arc at the point where it was good.

Kirsten's words come in the wake of director Sam Raimi's recent comments about Spider-Man 4. He spoke to CBR, revealing that he was not working on any Spider-Man movies with Tobey Maguire. He believes that the track record of the current Spider-Man movies is very successful, and he likes them. Raimi said:

"I'm not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey [Maguire] again in it."

Was Spider-Man 4 in the plans at any time?

After Spider-Man 3's release in 2007, the development of the fourth movie was announced, along with plans for more sequels in the pipeline. Sony had reportedly engaged more than one screenwriter, from James Vanderbilt of Zodiac fame to Gary Ross and David Lindsay-Abaire.

In the next couple of years, more reports and rumors circulated related to the cast and characters, such as John Malkovich, Anne Hathaway, Dylan Baker, and Bruce Campbell joining the cast, besides the lead actors Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. However, creative disagreements delayed the project too far, with Sony announcing the cancellation of Spider-Man 4 in 2010.

As Sony moved on to a reboot of The Amazing Spider-Man series, with Andrew Garfield playing the titular role, Raimi's Spider-Man 4 was permanently shelved.

As for Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4 movie starring Tom Holland, it was confirmed in 2021, before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, the movie has not started filming as of writing this article and has no official release date yet.

Kirsten Dunst's recent projects

Tobey Maguire played Peter Parker in 2021's No Way Home (Image via YouTube@Sony Pictures)

The Mary Jane actor has been promoting her recent project, Civil War, in the last few months. The movie had a theatrical release on April 12, 2024. It is a dystopian movie presenting America in the future.

The multi-talented actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the 2022 Academy Awards for The Power of the Dog. She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019, besides many accolades for her other performances in the past.

The Civil War is currently screening in select theaters.