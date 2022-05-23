Professor X's son David Haller aka Legion makes his own "psychedelic" utopia in 'Legion of X': Details explored

Legion has done the unthinkable in the upcoming Legion of X series. In this fresh peek for the next comic, Charles Xavier's son was able to build Altar, a mutant utopia. With Altar being a reality now, fans can certainly expect some intense drama.

The comic will feature David Haller, the eponymous Legion, who has created a psychedelic utopia called Altar, to safeguard mutants. With this being established, let us look at the events that led to the creation of Altar.

TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard @UpToTASK Confession: I never cared for "Good Juggernaut". He's a villain IMHO. But I have been enjoying how he's been written here....from what other people told me.



LEGION OF X #5

SI SPURRIER (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by DIKE RUAN Confession: I never cared for "Good Juggernaut". He's a villain IMHO. But I have been enjoying how he's been written here....from what other people told me.LEGION OF X #5SI SPURRIER (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)Cover by DIKE RUAN https://t.co/CiyNbuf4Jv

What do we know about Legion of X?

Comic cover (Image via Marvel Comics)

Legion of X is an upcoming comic which is written by Si Spurrier with art provided by Jan Bazaldua. The comic will show Krakoa defending itself to be a secure mutant refuge, with our superhero squad doing everything they can to protect it. With a mutant being lost, the Legion of X must do their best to find her, and bring happiness and hope to Krakoa.

In the comic, Legion reveals that Altar is a pocket reality he created which every mutant can treat as a place of refuge.

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

He also discloses that this safe place can be anything a mutant wants it to be. Legion embarks on this after finally realizing that he is at peace and that he likes ensuring the safety of mutants.

This is a character feature inherited from X-Men: Legion. The comic saw David attempting to manage his powers before realizing that he wanted to continue in his father's footsteps; that he wants to help mutants in a positive way and establish a secure environment for them where they won't feel threatened.

A page from the comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

In the comics, readers will also chance upon David's lover, Ruth Aldine, being resurrected by The Five. This would undoubtedly complicate David's life, but with Altar serving as a safe haven and Ruth echoing that sentiment, things should be fine.

But it's not just David who will be featured in the comic; he will also be joined by Nightcrawler, Juggernaut and a host of your other X-Men favorites. According to the official synopsis:

"To remain a mutant sanctuary, Krakoa must safeguard itself against those who would damage its peace or traumatize its people. The lost must be found, and the wicked must face redemption — or retribution. It’s up to the ever-soulful swashbuckler NIGHTCRAWLER to keep the spark alive and LEGION to host his unique team in the psychedelic mindspace called THE ALTAR. With PIXIE on point, JUGGERNAUT as a one-man riot squad and a host of X-favorites on the beat, the LEGION OF X will do anything to protect mutants’ right to pursue happiness and hope. Kicking off with a hunt for a missing Arakkii god and a skinjacker possessing innocent mutants, read this issue and come meet WEAPONLESS ZSEN, ORA SERRATA...and a villain worth praying for. The DESTINY OF X bares it heart and soul right here!"

For those who don't know, David Haller is the son of Charles Xavier. He is a mutant who suffers from split personality disorder, with each of his personalities possessing a different power. Labelled as one of the most powerful mutants in the Marvel universe, he can shape reality according to his will.

Interested comic and movie enthusiasts can check out the show Legion as well which starred Dan Stevens in the role. You can also check out the comic when it releases on May 25, 2022.

Edited by Babylona Bora