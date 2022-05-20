Marvel Comics brings new Damage Control series feat. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Nightcrawler and more: Details explored

Damage Control is returning to Marvel comics with a team that's filled to the brim with superheroes. The Damage Control series will be written by the creator of ABC's The Goldbergs, Adam Goldberg. The series is a sitcom that has received immense praise. The comic series will mark Goldberg's first time working with Marvel since 2019.

Exclusively from CBR.com, Damage Control by Goldberg is set to put a new spin on this classic agency from Marvel comics. It will feature a bunch of heroes like Moon Knight, She-Hulk and more and will kick off a new series as the heroes take part in rounding up the destruction from some cataclysmic events. Let's explore what the upcoming series is all about.

Damage Control from Adam Goldberg to be a 5-issue series

According to CBR.com, the series will be a fresh new take on the classic agency from the Marvel comics. The series will feature heroes like Moon Knight, Nightcrawler, She-Hulk, Quicksilver and Ghost Rider. It will be a five-issue mini-series.

The series will also focus on Gus' character, a new, fresh employee in the company with no idea of how difficult his life is going to become. The comic is also said to showcase the company's behind-the-scenes workings.

The official synopsis for the comic reads:

"Marvel’s Unsung Heroes finally get sung! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess and get things back to normal. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew, and this new series will pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings that were previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight. And we’ll witness it all through the eyes of Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become."

Adam Goldberg will be joined by co-writers Hans Rodionoff and Charlotte Fullerton as well. The illustrations will be done by Will Robson and Jay Fosgitt. The comic is set to release this August.

In an interview with CBR.com, Adam Goldberg shared his excitement for the comic. He said:

"Damage Control has always been our favorite part of the Marvel Universe ever since it made its debut back in the 80s."

He added, saying:

"[Hans and I] literally cheered when Damage Control made an appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming and then again when they returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And yes, we saw both those movies together."

Hans Rodionoff also shared his excitement by adding:

"We’re both huge Marvel fans, and we also love The Office, so we knew Damage Control had all the makings of a really fun show. It’s a workplace comedy where Captain Marvel might visit your cubicle or you could end up doing trust falls with Thor at the company retreat."

The agency was introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2017 with the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming. They recently made a return in the 2021 Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, where they arrested Peter Parker for possessing some dangerous weapons.

A TV series based on the department was set in development at Marvel as well, but sadly it didn't go anywhere. However, actor Gary Weeks, who portrayed one of the department's agents in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has been campaigning for a show based around it. His co-star though, Arian Moayed, is set to return in Ms. Marvel.

Until then, we wait as the comic releases this August.

