Star Trek 4 finally makes progress by getting a new writer onboard

It looks like Star Trek 4 is finally making a significant step in developing the project, which aims to be the final chapter for the cast introduced in 2009's Star Trek.

Variety reports that Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot Productions have chosen Steve Yockey, known for creating the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, as the new writer for Star Trek 4.

It's worth noting that the film has faced numerous challenges in its development. Previous attempts to bring it to life collapsed for various reasons. One of them was when director Matt Shakman left to direct The Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios, which led Paramount to temporarily pull the film from its release schedule.

Steve Yockey's involvement signals renewed momentum for Star Trek 4

Steve Yockey began his writing career as a playwright known for infusing his work with elements of magical realism. He gained recognition for plays like Octopus, Wolves and Afterlife.

Transitioning to television, Yockey contributed to several shows, most notably as a writer and producer for Supernatural, a popular fantasy-horror series. His biggest acclaim in television came with The Flight Attendant, a dark comedic thriller for which he served as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Significantly, the show received critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

Furthermore, apart from Star Trek 4, Paramount is developing another Star Trek project, which will be an origin story featuring a new cast. The project is reportedly written by Seth Grahame-Smith and directed by Toby Haynes.

A separate project by screenwriter Kalinda Vazquez, which was announced in 2021, is also reportedly still in development.

What is happening with Star Trek 4 currently?

Star Trek 4 reportedly remains in "active development" without a confirmed release date.

Moreover, the film is dubbed "the final chapter" of the series, which means this film will be the last journey of the rebooted Star Trek cast. However, the movie lacks a director, which acts as a significant hurdle, given its ambitious scope.

Currently, the franchise is exploring new directions, as evidenced by Toby Haynes's work on a prequel that delves into the origins of the 2009 Star Trek universe.

Additionally, the movie's cast has expressed a mixture of hope and uncertainty about the film's future. For those unaware, the initial film's plot was intended to revolve around a poignant father-son dynamic. Moreover, the movie was also expected to feature elements of time travel and a new villain reminiscent of an Indiana Jones-style adventure.

Quentin Tarantino's vision for a Star Trek film added to the intrigue, but it eventually didn't come to pass.