What do we know about the acquisition of Star Comics by the Mondadori group? Details of the deal explored

The Mondadori Group recently announced its decision to acquire a massive 51% share in Star Comics, the largest comic book publisher in Italy. The deal will allow Star Comics to find potential for more growth within the comic book segment and the Mondadori Group to invest in a brand new industry, which is continuously booming and the most thriving area in publishing.

Although the agreement doesn't require significant changes in the obtained firm, it allows the Mondadori Group to assume a leading position in the critical events.

Details about the acquisition of Star Comics by the Mondadori Group

The Decagon House Murders (Image via Star Comics)

Founded in December 1987 by Sergio Cavallerin Giovanni Bovini, Star Comics is the leading publisher of comic books and a household name in Italy. Sergio Cavallerin began by publishing Italian editions of the Spider-Man titles in Italy, which became an important stepping point for the company. Presently, the firm publishes Italian editions of Japanese comics, manga, and various Italian comics that woo the readers.

The manga line includes titles like Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Captain Tsubasa, and My Hero Academia. In contrast, its Italian line holds popular names like Santiago, Valter Buio, Nuvole Nere, Davvero, and Trigger (ITA). The firm also used to publish Marvel titles in the Italian edition before the commencement of Marvel Italia, now an imprint of Panini Comics, in 1994. However, it continues to publish the Italian editions of widespread appellations in DC and Archie Comics.

The Mondadori Group is excited about the acquisition as the comic book industry has been witnessing a continuous boom for years and holds a lot of opportunities. The group is also investing in design shops and spaces that will specifically harbor the products of Star Comics. Antonio Porro, CEO of the Mondadori Group, added:

"Over the past few years, the Comics segment has become an important lever of development for the entire books chain, thanks also to the high innovation rate of the publishing offer and the extraordinary ability it has to attract new readers: Star Comics stands as the undisputed leader in this segment."

Star Comics is now under Simone Bovini and Claudia Bovini, the children of Sergio Cavallerin Giovanni Bovini. Simone and Claudia are responsible for a large chunk of the firm's success in Italy, and will continue to hold their positions as managing directors after the acquisition.

The agreement's terms also encompass the accession of 100% of Grafiche Bovini S.r.l., another firm of the Bovini family that specializes in printing the products distributed by Edizioni Star Comics.

The company's Japanese and Korean licensors, who own the rights to some Star Comics titles, have yet to provide their consent to the acquisition. The deal will be finalized by June 30, 2022, and the remaining details will be available after that.

