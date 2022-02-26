Top 5 comic book movies that are not Marvel and DC

Over the past few decades, the entertainment industry has witnessed several movie adaptations of renowned comic books. However, people only talk about DC and Marvel comic book movies most of the time.

However, there are several famous comic book movies out there that are not limited to either of these popular comics. This article will attempt to shed light on some standalone comic book movies.

Comic book movies worth watching

5) The Crow

Derived from a comic of the same name, The Crow was directed by Alexander Proyas in 1994, and starred Brandon Lee in the lead role.

The Crow showcases the love story of Eric Draven and Shelly Webster, who were brutally murdered by a gang of alcoholics. A year later, a crow resurrects Eric, and he plans to avenge his and Shelly's deaths.

The Crow stars late actor Brandon Lee in the titular role

Unfortunately, The Crow turned out to be the last movie for Lee as he was fatally injured while filming a scene, and he died shortly thereafter.

4) Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer is a movie adaptation of a French graphic novel named Le Transperceneige written by Jacques Lob.

The movie is set in 2031 where, due to a failed climatic experiment, most of the human population has died, leaving only a few behind. The remaining humans inhabit a moving train that moves around the globe.

However, people on the train are divided based on their wealth. The rich are given a better position and living conditions, and the poor inhabitants are thrown at the back to perform menial jobs.

Chris Evans portrays the role of Curtis Everett

The Snowpiercer train has carried all survivors across the globe for 17 years. This is when a low-class passenger named Curtis Everett, portrayed by Chris Evans, risks everything to lead the way in the revolt to learn what the future holds for them.

3) Spawn

Directed by Mark A.Z. Dippe, Spawn is a Superhero film that's an adaptation of the comic book of the same name, issued by Image Comics. It was the first ever Superhero film to have an African American actor in the main role.

Spawn is the first Superhero film to cast an African American actor

Spawn 2 has been in development since 1998, as there have been several delays pushing back the release of the movie.

In August 2021, Brian Tucker, the screenplay writer for Broken City, was hired to rewrite the script for the sequel. So, fans can expect part 2 soon.

2) The Mask

The Mask is based on a comic published by Dark Horse Comics. It's a 1994 Superhero comedy film that was praised a lot by the fans.

The story revolves around a mask that gives the wearer a cartoonish face and a villainous personality. With this ability, he used to fight crime. The movie featured Jim Carrey in the lead role, who grabbed everyone's attention with his spectacular portrayal.

The Mask has the ability to make you laugh harder

Also, in 2005, the standalone sequel to the movie, named Son of the Mask, was released. Unfortunately, it was a failure.

1) 300

Released in 2007, 300 is a historical action film based on comics written by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley. The storyline of the film revolves around the battle between Spartans and the Persian 'God-King' Xerxes.

300 showcases the battle between Spartans and Persians

The movie was directed by the legendary Zack Snyder, who did an amazing job. Gerald Butler took on the role of King Leonidas and turned heads with his amazing performance.

300 was a masterpiece not just because of its acting, but also due to its action choreography and Snyder's signature slow-motion magic.

Edited by Saman